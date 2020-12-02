Taylor, just say, yes! Taylor Swift has released the first snippet of her re-recorded past catalogue thanks to the request of her pal, Ryan Reynolds. The 30-year-old GRAMMY winner shared a snippet of her 2008 hit, "Love Story," on Wednesday.

"OK, so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @vancityreynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so..." Swift wrote on her Instagram Story. "Here's a sneak peek of 'Love Story'! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

An excerpt of the song is featured in a Match.com commercial written by Reynolds, which features Satan and a woman who calls herself "2020" embarking on an epic love story.

Swift is currently re-recording her first six albums, after a battle with Scooter Braun over the rights to her masters.

"I've been having a really great time rerecording my older music. So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story,'" Swift admitted last month on Good Morning America. "The older music, my voice was so teenaged. Sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now."

