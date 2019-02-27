Taylor Swift Will be Honored at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift is gearing up to hit the red carpet.

After keeping a relatively low profile this awards season, ET can confirm that the "Gorgeous" singer will be attending the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards next month. Swift will be honored with the Tour of the Year award for her wildly successful Reputation stadium tour.

The tour sold over two million tickets in the U.S. and grossed a whopping $266 million, making it the highest selling U.S. tour in history by any artist. The tour also broke Swift’s own record for highest-grossing tour by a woman.

This will be Swift's first appearance at an awards show this year since she surprised fans at the 2019 Golden Globes. She has, however, been spotted hitting up a few after-parties with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The 29-year-old singer skipped the GRAMMYs to attend a BAFTAs bash with her beau, and most recently was spotted at an Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, a live two-hour event, airs Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to Swift's highly anticipated appearance, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves will be performing.

Prior to the news of Swift's awards show attendance, fans started speculating that she might be planning to release a new album. Check out the video to see why:

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Stands Out in Gold Fringe Dress at Oscars After-Party With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Sneakily Attends BAFTAs Party With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Makes Stunning Surprise Appearance at 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery