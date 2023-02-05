Taylor Swift Wins GRAMMY for 'All Too Well' Music Video, Wows in Midnight Blue on Red Carpet
Taylor Swift is back at the GRAMMYs. On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and included a special nod to her Midnights album on the red carpet.
Swift, who wore her air in an updo, wowed in a two-piece, midnight blue gown by Roberto Cavalli, which included sparkling details. She sported her signature red lip for the event, and accessorized her outfit with dramatic dangling earrings.
Fans were quick to point out the Easter eggs in Swift's look, including that her dress is same color as her Fearless era GRAMMYs gown and that, like her 1989 GRAMMYs look, it's a two-piece outfit. Also of note of note are Swift's purple earrings, which seem to be a nod to her Speak Now era.
Swift, a 46-time GRAMMY nominee and an 12-time winner, is up for four trophies at Sunday's ceremony. She walked the red carpet already a winner, as she won for Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.
Pre-ceremony, Swift lost in two categories. Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" beat out her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" for Best Country Song, and Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" won over Where the Crawdads Sing's "Carolina" for Best Song Written for Visual Media.
Swift is still up for one more award on Sunday, her "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is nominated in the Song of the Year category. If she wins that category, the singer will have 13 GRAMMYs, which is significant because the amount is widely known to be Swift's lucky number.
Swift last attended the annual ceremony in 2021, where she performed a medley of songs during the ceremony and walked away from the night another GRAMMY richer, winning the Album of the Year award for Folklore.
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.
