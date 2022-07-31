Taylor Swift’s Representatives Respond to ‘Blatantly Incorrect’ Private Jet Usage Backlash
Taylor Swift's representatives are speaking out on the singer's behalf after she received backlash following a study conducted by the digital marketing firm, Yard, which claimed that flights taken by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months, which is as the study found, "1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."
Swift's reps were quick to respond, telling ET that Swift isn't on all those rides, in fact, they say, she isn't even on most of them.
"Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," a spokesperson for the "Bad Blood" singer said.
The study, which cited its information from the Twitter account, Celebrity Jets, went on to claim that Swift's plane took more than 170 trips, racking up 22,923 minutes in the air since the beginning of the year. The study also alleged that her aircraft had an average flight time of around 80 minutes and traveled around 139.36 miles, with the plane's shortest flight -- a trip from Missouri to Nashville -- clocking in at just 36 minutes.
While it's unclear who has been taking these flights, Swift has been most recently spotted in London and Los Angeles, so she has been doing some traveling.
Twitter users reacted to the most, with many calling out the environmental impact of these short trips.
"Way too much - absolutely appalling - considering that her plane has been doing a lot of moving around in short hops over the past few weeks. There really should be some environmental care in this instance, @taylorswift13," one user wrote, while another tweeted, "Oh wow, the world and the ozone layer ain’t never ever getting back together at this rate…"
Another user came to Swift's defense, claiming the jet in question isn't actually the one the 32-year-old singer uses.
Swift isn't the only big name mentioned in the study. Kylie Jenner's jet usage was also referenced, after earlier this month, Jenner shared a photo of her and her boyfriend, Travis Scott's, private planes. The photo featured Jenner and Scott embracing in front of the jets with a caption that read, "You wanna take mine or yours?"
The photo quickly went viral after the Celeb Jets account publicized a 17-minute flight reportedly taken from her private jet, though it is unclear if the makeup mogul was onboard.
Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, A-Rod and the alleged flight logs of a handful of other celebs, were also shared in the study.
