Taylor Swift Stunned in Leather Pants at Haim's Concert—Here’s How to Get the Look for Less
Anytime Taylor Swift blesses us with a rare social media post, we're ready to take notes. This weekend, the singer-songwriter, actress, director, and most recently, doctor gave a surprise performance at Haim's concert at London's O2 Arena. The four songstresses performed their collaborative track, "Gasoline," made some TikToks, and did it all in matching bra tops and black leather trousers.
@taylorswift Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband ♬ Copycat - Children's Song Factory
Swift took to TikTok to poke fun at her apparent copycat behavior with the Haim sisters, sharing a video of the four friends getting ready backstage in their matching ensembles. Here, we got a closer look at Swift's Louis Vuitton leather pants—a wide-legged trouser style with double-layered belt detail. She opted to pair her pants with a buckled crop top, Louis Vuitton, trendy black platform boots, and a braided ponytail with thick fringe. If you're also looking to mimic Swift and Haim's style, here's everything you need to know about the leather pants craze and where to get them.
Leather pants have been a rock 'n' roll style staple since the 1970s, and they've recently come back into style in plenty of silhouettes. From leggings to the trousers worn by Swift, there are leather pants for every occasion. They're an easy way to add a bit of edge to an otherwise bland outfit and give undeniable sex appeal, especially when paired with a going-out top like Swift or another luxe texture such as fur or silk. They can even be office-appropriate if you opt for a wide-legged style and add a button-down or sweater. This surprisingly versatile style is a must-have for your wardrobe, especially as we prepare for fall.
A pair of Louis Vuitton leather pants will run you upward of $4,000, but you don't have to shell out major cash to get Swift's look. Plenty of popular brands have their own version of the trend at a much more approachable price range, including Agolde, Good American, Levi's, and more, starting at just $30.
To get Taylor Swift's trouser silhouette, try these vegan leather pants from BlankNYC at a fraction of the cost.
If you're a Levi's loyalist, then you might want to try these faux-leather flares from the tried-and-true brand.
With over 2,000 five-star reviews, you can rest assured that these sleek, shaping leather leggings from Spanx will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.
Available up to a size 4X, these wide-legged trousers feature a comfy drawstring waist to ensure the perfect fit.
Currently on sale for just $30, this straight-leg option is great for the office, date night, and everything in between.
We're loving these ultra-shiny textured pants from L'Academie complete with trouser-like slant pockets.
This option from Agolde is made from 50% recycled leather for a look that's both stylish and sustainable, available from a size 23 to 34-inch waist.
Channel your inner rockstar with these edgy lace-up flares.
These Nordstrom faux leather leggings will give you the quality of a name brand at half the price.
For a going-out look that's sure to turn heads, pair these slinky patent-leather pants with your favorite black bra top.
