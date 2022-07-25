Anytime Taylor Swift blesses us with a rare social media post, we're ready to take notes. This weekend, the singer-songwriter, actress, director, and most recently, doctor gave a surprise performance at Haim's concert at London's O2 Arena. The four songstresses performed their collaborative track, "Gasoline," made some TikToks, and did it all in matching bra tops and black leather trousers.

Swift took to TikTok to poke fun at her apparent copycat behavior with the Haim sisters, sharing a video of the four friends getting ready backstage in their matching ensembles. Here, we got a closer look at Swift's Louis Vuitton leather pants—a wide-legged trouser style with double-layered belt detail. She opted to pair her pants with a buckled crop top, Louis Vuitton, trendy black platform boots, and a braided ponytail with thick fringe. If you're also looking to mimic Swift and Haim's style, here's everything you need to know about the leather pants craze and where to get them.

Leather pants have been a rock 'n' roll style staple since the 1970s, and they've recently come back into style in plenty of silhouettes. From leggings to the trousers worn by Swift, there are leather pants for every occasion. They're an easy way to add a bit of edge to an otherwise bland outfit and give undeniable sex appeal, especially when paired with a going-out top like Swift or another luxe texture such as fur or silk. They can even be office-appropriate if you opt for a wide-legged style and add a button-down or sweater. This surprisingly versatile style is a must-have for your wardrobe, especially as we prepare for fall.

A pair of Louis Vuitton leather pants will run you upward of $4,000, but you don't have to shell out major cash to get Swift's look. Plenty of popular brands have their own version of the trend at a much more approachable price range, including Agolde, Good American, Levi's, and more, starting at just $30.

RELATED CONTENT:

These Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom

The Best Deals on Leggings at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Sport Matching Leather Looks

Kim Kardashian Rocks Three Full Leather Looks at Milan Fashion Week

SKIMS Launches Faux Leather Collection

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Rosalía Brings the Spanish Flavor to the 2021 Met Gala