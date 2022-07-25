Shopping

Taylor Swift Stunned in Leather Pants at Haim's Concert—Here’s How to Get the Look for Less

By Lauren Gruber‍
Anytime Taylor Swift blesses us with a rare social media post, we're ready to take notes. This weekend, the singer-songwriter, actress, director, and most recently, doctor gave a surprise performance at Haim's concert at London's O2 Arena. The four songstresses performed their collaborative track, "Gasoline," made some TikToks, and did it all in matching bra tops and black leather trousers.

@taylorswift Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks like @haimtheband ♬ Copycat - Children's Song Factory

Swift took to TikTok to poke fun at her apparent copycat behavior with the Haim sisters, sharing a video of the four friends getting ready backstage in their matching ensembles. Here, we got a closer look at Swift's Louis Vuitton leather pants—a wide-legged trouser style with double-layered belt detail. She opted to pair her pants with a buckled crop top, Louis Vuittontrendy black platform boots, and a braided ponytail with thick fringe. If you're also looking to mimic Swift and Haim's style, here's everything you need to know about the leather pants craze and where to get them.

Leather pants have been a rock 'n' roll style staple since the 1970s, and they've recently come back into style in plenty of silhouettes. From leggings to the trousers worn by Swift, there are leather pants for every occasion. They're an easy way to add a bit of edge to an otherwise bland outfit and give undeniable sex appeal, especially when paired with a going-out top like Swift or another luxe texture such as fur or silk. They can even be office-appropriate if you opt for a wide-legged style and add a button-down or sweater. This surprisingly versatile style is a must-have for your wardrobe, especially as we prepare for fall.

A pair of Louis Vuitton leather pants will run you upward of $4,000, but you don't have to shell out major cash to get Swift's look. Plenty of popular brands have their own version of the trend at a much more approachable price range, including AgoldeGood AmericanLevi's, and more, starting at just $30.

BlankNYC Vegan Leather Pant
BlankNYC Vegan Leather Pant
Revolve
BlankNYC Vegan Leather Pant

To get Taylor Swift's trouser silhouette, try these vegan leather pants from BlankNYC at a fraction of the cost.

$98
Levi's 70s Flare Faux Leather Pant
Levi's 70s Flare Faux Leather Pant
Revolve
Levi's 70s Flare Faux Leather Pant

If you're a Levi's loyalist, then you might want to try these faux-leather flares from the tried-and-true brand.

$108
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

With over 2,000 five-star reviews, you can rest assured that these sleek, shaping leather leggings from Spanx will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come.

$98$65
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Good American Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants

Available up to a size 4X, these wide-legged trousers feature a comfy drawstring waist to ensure the perfect fit.

$149
Mango Faux Leather Straight Leg Jeans
Mango Faux Leather Straight Leg Jeans
ASOS
Mango Faux Leather Straight Leg Jeans

Currently on sale for just $30, this straight-leg option is great for the office, date night, and everything in between.

$60$30
L'Academie The Arielle Pant
L'Academie The Arielle Pant
Revolve
L'Academie The Arielle Pant

We're loving these ultra-shiny textured pants from L'Academie complete with trouser-like slant pockets.

$198
Agolde Recycled Leather Fitted 90's
Agolde Recycled Leather Fitted 90's
Revolve
Agolde Recycled Leather Fitted 90's

This option from Agolde is made from 50% recycled leather for a look that's both stylish and sustainable, available from a size 23 to 34-inch waist.

$348
ASOS Luxe Leather Look Flare With Lace-up Detail
ASOS Luxe Leather Look Flare With Lace-up Detail
ASOS
ASOS Luxe Leather Look Flare With Lace-up Detail

Channel your inner rockstar with these edgy lace-up flares.

$60
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings

These Nordstrom faux leather leggings will give you the quality of a name brand at half the price.

$59$40
Commando Faux Patent Leather Five Pocket Pant
Commando Faux Patent Leather Five Pocket Pant
Revolve
Commando Faux Patent Leather Five Pocket Pant

For a going-out look that's sure to turn heads, pair these slinky patent-leather pants with your favorite black bra top.

$198

