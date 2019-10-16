Taylor Swift's Tiny Desk Concert Is Finally Here!

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Tiny Desk Concert is finally here!

Fans have anxiously been waiting for the singer to take part in this popular NPR music series, and before heading out on her 2020 world tour, she found some time to make it happen.

In the video, Swift performed a four-song set, which included tracks like "The Man" and "Lover" from her seventh studio album, Lover. She also put an acoustic spin on "All Too Well" from her 2012 album, Red.

"I'm Taylor, welcome to my Tiny Desk Concert," she exclaimed before the performance, which took place in Washington, D.C. "Tiny Desk is, like, one of my favorite corners of the internet. It's an opportunity for artists to decide a different way to showcase their music."

"I just decided to take this as an opportunity to show you guys how the songs sounded when I first wrote them," she added. "So it's just me! There's no dancers, unfortunately."

Watch below:

Since the release of Lover, fans have been extra obsessed with Swift lately, including celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o. In Hulu's new zombie comedy, Little Monsters, the Oscar-winning actress covers the singer's hit song, "Shake It Off," and ET exclusively debuted a clip of the performance earlier this month.

"I didn't hear from her personally, but when I heard we got the song, I knew she heard me and I was just so grateful," Nyong'o told ET about getting Swift's permission to use the song in the film. "Taylor Swift, thank you so, so, so much. I hope you see the movie and I hope you feel that I took care of your song."

Watch that performance in the video below!

