Adam Sandler's daughters just wowed a star-studded crowd!

Along with Eddie Vedder, the 53-year-old comedian co-headlined the Rock4EB charity event, which aimed to raise money for epidermolysis bullosa. As part of the fundraiser held in Malibu, California, Sandler welcomed his two daughters -- Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10 -- to the stage to perform one of their favorite songs.

The girls were, according to fan video of Sandler from the event, "so excited and nervous" to take the stage in front of stars including Judd Apatow, his wife, Leslie Mann, and their daughter, Maude Apatow, as well as Cindy Crawford, her husband, Rande Gerber, and their daughter, Kaia Gerber. Additional attendees included David Spade, Emma Roberts, Rami Malek, Sean Penn, Courteney Cox and Kaley Cuoco.

The girls opted to perform Taylor Swift's "Lover," which they count as "one of their favorite songs," just one day after watching the pop superstar perform her hit single on Saturday Night Live in New York City.

"That was a big night, man. Taylor Swift, holy s**t... Good lord," he marveled of watching Swift perform "Lover" and "False God" on the sketch series.

Sandler, who played guitar while his daughters sang, went on to gently tease his girls' nerves, quipping, "You're knees are shaking, right? How do you think I feel? Every g**damn night I do this s**t."

Also, come on this is pretty great, too. @AdamSandler welcomes his daughters to the stage, admits they’re excited and nervous to cover @taylorswift13 esp after hearing their dad’s prior performances with some dirty words. “Did you hear daddy curse? I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” #Rock4EBpic.twitter.com/MtKBKMF4Z3 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

As Sadie and Sunny began singing, they immediately got a laugh from the crowd when they replaced Christmas with Hanukkah in the lyric, "We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January."

The girls got even more cheers each time they masterfully hit the big notes in the song's chorus and elicited giggles when they substituted the "dirtiest jokes" line to "corniest jokes" and updated Swift's promise to "save you a seat" to "save you a matzo ball soup."

The incredible performance ended with a standing ovation from the crowd.

Here’s part 2 also, they just flew in this morning after catching @taylorswift13 on @nbcsnl last night. pic.twitter.com/eGB3mMY3qu — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 7, 2019

Watch the video below for more on the Sandler family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Sandler on How He Got Adam Levine to Perform at His Daughter's Bat Mitzvah (Exclusive)

Adam Sandler Had Adam Levine Perform at Daughter Sadie's Bat Mitzvah

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Seen Hand-in-Hand Outside 'SNL' After-Party

Related Gallery