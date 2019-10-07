Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Seen Hand-in-Hand Outside 'SNL' After-Party

Taylor Swift is stepping out with her London boy!

Following her epic performances on Saturday Night Live, the 29-year-old singer was spotted arriving to the show's after-party with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The pair sweetly held hands and kept their heads down as made their way to Manhattan's Japanese hot spot Zuma.

Swift opted to keep on the outfit she wore during her performance of "False God" for the bash, sporting an oversized black blazer by Ambush, Libertine crystal-embellished, flare-legged pants, and Christian Louboutin shoes. Meanwhile, Alwyn looked casual in J. Brand jeans, a grey shirt and black jacket.

Celebs including Martha Hunt, Gigi Hadid and Antoni Porowski also showed their support for Swift at SNL -- which was hosted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- as she performed two songs on the show, including "Lover," which is rumored to be about her British beau.

For her stripped down "Lover" performance, Swift wore all green as she played the piano and belted out the track. The emotional rendition of the song came after she told Jimmy Fallon that she'd perform her album's title track "in a way I haven't performed before."

As for the "False God" performance, Swift enlisted SNL band member Lenny Pickett to play the sax as she expertly sang the sensual number for the very first time.

