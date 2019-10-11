Taylor Swift was in the dark about Jimmy Fallon's plans to show a hilarious video of her on The Tonight Show!

Fallon stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and revealed that the 29-year-old singer was genuinely shocked that her post-Lasik surgery freak out over a banana aired on NBC's late-night program.

"She really had no idea," Fallon emphasized of Swift, after he was given the video by her mom, Andrea Swift.

As for if he was nervous that the "You Need to Calm Down" singer would be mad over the clip, Fallon shared that he thought "she'd laugh at that thing."

"I've known her for a long time, so I don't think she'll ever get mad at me," he said. "... It's hilarious. It's a really funny video. I wasn't scared at all. She's a good sport."

While on Fallon's show, Swift joked, "I can't even be mad. I'm just impressed that you infiltrated by family."

"I don't even know how you did that!" she added. "Nobody has my mom's number."

After the video went viral, Justin Bieber recreated the clip. This led criticism from some Swifties who thought his iteration was mocking in tone due to his recent feud with Swift over her drama with Bieber's friend and manager, Scooter Brawn.

Bieber's wife, Hailey, responded to one fan's since-deleted criticism on Twitter, writing, "I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!"

The model continued tweeting, telling the fan that she thinks "it's awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are."

"If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means," she wrote, before continuing in a third and final tweet.

"Being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable," she wrote. "Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!"

