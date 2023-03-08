'Ted Lasso' Cast Reacts to Rumors Season 3 Will Be Its Last (Exclusive)
The cast of Ted Lasso is reacting to the possibility of the series coming to an end. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the group at the season 3 premiere on Tuesday -- the day after star Jason Sudeikis told ET that the upcoming episodes were written to be the show's last -- and they promised that, should it come to an end, fans will be satisfied.
"It definitely has that feel," Keeley Hazell, who stars as Bex, said of the show potentially ending. "Who knows if it is or not. Only Jason can answer that question, but it's a great season. Honestly, I think it's my favorite."
Ellie Taylor, who plays Sassy, assured fans that the show's "relentlessly brilliant" nature will continue into season 3.
"I think it's gonna be wonderful," she said. "Who knows what will happen after this, but I'm just excited about this."
Writer Jamie Lee said fans are "gonna be satisfied," and teased that season 3 "kind of stands on its own."
"You can't question the writers' ability," Charlie Hiscock, Ted Lasso's Will, said. "They're all geniuses, to be honest. The way it's written, there were tears, there were laughs, there were bits of everything. Honestly, the fans will just eat it up."
Next, Higgins himself, Jeremy Swift, predicted that fans will "love the ending" so much that they'll "probably want more." As for what that ending has in store, Toheeb Jimoh, who plays Sam, said that it's "insane" and "unlike anything you can imagine."
If the series should continue, Swift told ET that it "could go in so many different directions" in potential future seasons.
"There's so much richness in the writing," he said. "I think people like the world. I'm not a fantastic writer like Jason and all the other people are in it. I don't know quite how you would transport that world into something else, but yeah, I think if you see some of the characters in something else, you'd go for it."
Whether or not season 3 marks the end of the show, Cristo Fernandez, who stars as eternal optimist Dani, said he's just happy to be included.
"I know what has been openly said and I think it's so well-written that it can be [the end] or it cannot, but right now I just want to live the present," he said. "I cannot wait for all the fans to see their reactions with the show. It's been an amazing journey."
Ted Lasso season 3 premieres Friday, March 15 on Apple TV+.
