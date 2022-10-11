Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health and encouraging others to take their doctors' advice seriously.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her story regarding her recent melanoma diagnosis, alongside a photo of a pink scar and a bandage on her shoulder blade.

"Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma," Mellencamp, 41, shared. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy."

"I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma. Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps," she continued. "Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

For Mellencamp, the "moral of this story" is to make sure to heed your doctor's advice and guidance.

"If a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months," she wrote. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot."

Mellencamp explained that she has continued to share her health journey because, "I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."

"This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in," she concluded.

Mellencamp previously shared her experience with having melanoma removed from her back in March.

"On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," she wrote. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

"I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others," she added. "Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin."

