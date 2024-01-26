Kailyn Lowry is opening up about a scary experience. On the latest episode of her Barely Famous Podcast, the Teen Mom 2 star recounted the difficulty of having her newborn twins in the NICU.

Lowry, who announced her and Elijah Scott's twins' arrival earlier this month, is also mom to Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and Rio, whom she welcomed in 2022.

"It was really scary," Lowry said of her twins' NICU stay. "We had experienced the NICU with Rio for a few days. He was big. He was nine pounds, so that was different for us, but he did get to go home shortly thereafter. But for the twins, they were a lot smaller. They were five weeks early. And there were two of them, so it was really scary. I didn't get to hold them until the next day or 48 hours... They weren't just there for a couple of days. We went through the journey for weeks."

Lowry noted that the "NICU is an emotional rollercoaster" that "no one can prepare you for," adding, "I cried a lot."

The twins, a boy and a girl whose names Lowry has yet to reveal, were both in admitted to the NICU, though the baby girl had more difficulties than her brother.

"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle," Lowry said. "And that was really difficult because I'm looking at [my son], and I'm seeing he's in the NICU for some of the same reasons, but also he's taking a bottle, and he's having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time."

Eventually, the boy twin was sent home while the girl twin had to stay in the NICU for a while longer.

"It was an hour drive there, an hour drive back. When I was there I would be there for hours," Lowry said of going to visit her daughter once she had her son at home. "... She was away from her twin. We were away from her."

"When we were home, we couldn't process it here either, because there was so much going on here," she added. "Lincoln still had his basketball games and practices. Isaac still had his after-school stuff. Lux still had what he was doing. There was still so much going on and I still don't even know if we've processed it."

Now, though, Lowry, who tied her tubes after her twins' delivery, said she feels "grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete."

She added, "I feel so blessed."

Lowry got her start on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2010, where she was featured welcoming Isaac into the world. She went on to appear on all 16 seasons of Teen Mom 2 and the spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which aired its last episode in 2022.

