‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Is Latest Star to Try Microblading: 'I'm Getting My Face Tattooed'
Celebrity face tattoos have been all the rage lately, and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has now joined the trend, but with a slightly more conventional approach.
The 27-year-old reality star and mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share the process of getting her brows microbladed. The procedure is typically done with a hand-held tool containing tiny needles that put semi-permanent pigment into the skin without going as deep as a normal tattoo. Customers can typically expect their microbladed brows to last for a year.
"Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed 😂🤷♀️ #microblading #browsonfleek @m1ssl1samar1e," she captioned one video of the process.
She also shared a close-up video of the final product, exclaiming, "They seriously look great."
Lowell, who is currently visiting New York City, shared a photo of the finished product, including a full glam look with her new brows.
"Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City 🤷♀️," she captioned the photos.
Lowell isn't the first star to try microblading. Here's a look at the process and the celebrities that love it.
