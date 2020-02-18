Celebrity face tattoos have been all the rage lately, and Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has now joined the trend, but with a slightly more conventional approach.

The 27-year-old reality star and mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to share the process of getting her brows microbladed. The procedure is typically done with a hand-held tool containing tiny needles that put semi-permanent pigment into the skin without going as deep as a normal tattoo. Customers can typically expect their microbladed brows to last for a year.

"Sorry mom I’m getting my face tattooed 😂🤷‍♀️ #microblading #browsonfleek @m1ssl1samar1e," she captioned one video of the process.

She also shared a close-up video of the final product, exclaiming, "They seriously look great."

Lowell, who is currently visiting New York City, shared a photo of the finished product, including a full glam look with her new brows.

"Thank you @m1ssl1samar1e for slaying my face and hair today for my @littlespoon meeting ❤️ definitely the BEST in New York City 🤷‍♀️," she captioned the photos.

Lowell isn't the first star to try microblading. Here's a look at the process and the celebrities that love it.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Stars' Perfect Eyebrows: Why Microblading Is Hollywood's Current Beauty Obsession This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Ombré Shading: Why This New Brow Trend Might Be Better Than Microblading

What Microblading Is and How It's Helped Celebrities Like Bella Thorne Get Perfect Brows

From Presley Gerber to Justin Bieber -- A Look at All the Celebs With New Face Tattoos

Related Gallery