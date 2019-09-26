Tempers will flare up and tears will be shed in the second season of Temptation Island!

Next month, the drama-filled show will be returning and ET has an exclusive first look at what fans can expect to see from the new season. Once again, four struggling couples will be separating and staying next door to 24 single men and women, who are intent on finding love.

The new sneak peek hints at the emotional roller-coaster ride to come as individuals begin second-guessing their commitments and longstanding relationships when faced with the lure of temptation in Maui, Hawaii.

Of course, along the way, the four couples head out on all kinds of adventures with the eager singles, including cliff diving, jet-skiing and partying the night away. Will the month-long getaway end in heartbreak or confirm the love the couples have already found?

Watch ET's exclusive super-tease in the video player above. Take a closer look at the new couples below:

USA Network

Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak

Ages 25 and 26

Deland, FL

Dental Assistant/Online Sales

Dating: One and a half years

Problem: Trust and commitment issues

USA Network

Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur

Ages 30 and 32

Boston, MA

Store Manager/Model

Dating: Four years

Problem: He's struggling to settle down

USA Network

Kate Griffith and David Benavidez

Ages 34 and 28

Hoboken, NJ

Sales Executives

Dating: Three years

Problem: Infidelity in previous relationships

USA Network

Esonica Veira and Gavin Rocker

Ages 30 and 26

Decatur, GA

Leasing Professional/Private Security

Dating: One and half years

Problem: Infidelity and commitment fears

Season two of Temptation Island premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

