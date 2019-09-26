'Temptation Island' Promises More Drama in Season 2 -- Watch the Trailer (Exclusive)
Tempers will flare up and tears will be shed in the second season of Temptation Island!
Next month, the drama-filled show will be returning and ET has an exclusive first look at what fans can expect to see from the new season. Once again, four struggling couples will be separating and staying next door to 24 single men and women, who are intent on finding love.
The new sneak peek hints at the emotional roller-coaster ride to come as individuals begin second-guessing their commitments and longstanding relationships when faced with the lure of temptation in Maui, Hawaii.
Of course, along the way, the four couples head out on all kinds of adventures with the eager singles, including cliff diving, jet-skiing and partying the night away. Will the month-long getaway end in heartbreak or confirm the love the couples have already found?
Watch ET's exclusive super-tease in the video player above. Take a closer look at the new couples below:
Ashley Howland and Casey Starchak
Ages 25 and 26
Deland, FL
Dental Assistant/Online Sales
Dating: One and a half years
Problem: Trust and commitment issues
Ashley Goldson and Rick Fleur
Ages 30 and 32
Boston, MA
Store Manager/Model
Dating: Four years
Problem: He's struggling to settle down
Kate Griffith and David Benavidez
Ages 34 and 28
Hoboken, NJ
Sales Executives
Dating: Three years
Problem: Infidelity in previous relationships
Esonica Veira and Gavin Rocker
Ages 30 and 26
Decatur, GA
Leasing Professional/Private Security
Dating: One and half years
Problem: Infidelity and commitment fears
Season two of Temptation Island premieres Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.
