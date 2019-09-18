Love Island's Kyra Green has been hit with the acting bug.

The Islander will make her acting debut on Friday's episode of CBS' daytime soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from Green's premiere.

Green plays Antonia, a model for the haute couture designer Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

In ET's exclusive scene, Green's Antonia is being fitted by Ridge in a gorgeous sparkling gown for an upcoming event, as he and his wife, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), try to make up but continue to be at odds over their children, Thomas and Hope.

Green will also appear in the Sept. 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Following her time on Love Island, Green rekindled her romance with fellow Islander Cashel Barnett. In August, the pair made their relationship official.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Island' Stars Yamen and Christen Are Officially Dating (Exclusive)

'Love Island' Star Theo Campbell Blinded in One Eye by Champagne Cork

'Love Island': Find Out Which Couple Was Crowned the Winner

Related Gallery