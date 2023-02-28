Tessa Thompson is all of us when we saw Michael B. Jordan in his new underwear ad for Calvin Klein.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Thompson at the premiere of her new film, Creed III, where she shared her reaction to the NSFW pics of her longtime friend and co-star.

"Some thoughts you can't talk about, you know? Thompson quipped. "Some thoughts just exist. They're more feelings that thoughts."

Jokes aside, Thompson said she's proud of Jordan.

ET also spoke with the actor-director at Monday night's premiere, where he revealed that he apologized to his mother before images from the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2023 campaign hit the internet, showing off Jordan's toned body in the designer's signature underwear.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" Jordan shared. "My business all out in the streets -- literally."

Shot by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, the images mark the first time Jordan has worked with the brand.

"This was like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great," he gushed of having the ad and his directorial debut launch at the same time. "And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

Monday night marked a special moment for Jordan, who was joined by his family to celebrate the film and all his accolades.

"We thick out here tonight, and it feels good," Jordan said. "Hometown crowd. I got my family here, they're watching the movie for the first time. So, it's really special tonight."

Creed III hits theaters March 3.

