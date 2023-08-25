After three weeks of head-to-head battles, the 2023 NFL Preseason comes to a close this Sunday with one final game: The Houston Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints. Roster cuts land Tuesday, so this is the final chance rookies and veterans alike have to make a case for why they should be on the team this fall.

The New Orleans Saints have won both of their preseason games for the first time since 2014 while the Texans were defeated by the Miami Dolphins last weekend. This time around, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has told reporters that he plans to play his starters, including No. 2 overall draft pick C.J. Stroud.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 8 p.m. ET. If you are ready to watch some Sunday Night Football, here's everything to know about how to stream the NFL preseason final between the Texans and Saints at home.

When is the Texans vs. Saints preseason game?

The final preseason game between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Texans vs. Saints Game Online

The Texans vs. Saints game will be airing on the NFL Network, which is included in many cable TV packages. If you don't have cable, the most affordable way to watch Sunday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Sign Up for Sling TV

Sling TV offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the regular season's top NFL matchups.

Because the NFL Network is the only network to show the entire slate of 2023 NFL preseason games, NFL+ is also a great option for catching all the action. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule: Week 3

Leading up to the 2023 NFL preseason final between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, there is a jam-packed weekend full of football action.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

