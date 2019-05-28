Mayra Farret is just trying to be herself.

Every show needs conflict, and on Texicanas -- Bravo's new series centering on a group of women mixing their Mexican roots with their larger-than-life San Antonio, Texas, lifestyle -- that conflict is Farret.

The mom of two signed on to star in the series four years ago, alongside Lorena Martinez, Penny Ayarzagoitia, Anayancy Nolasco and Karla Ramirez -- all of whom were already part of her social circle. Before starting production last summer, the series introduced a new woman to the group, Luz Ortiz, and she and Farret couldn't have clashed more.

"Before the show, I had never, ever seen Luz or [her friend Janet Montagne] in my life. I knew nothing about them," Farret told ET over the phone, expressing her shock that they felt comfortable enough to call her "anal" retentive in the show's first episode -- without getting to know her.

"I don't think they knew anything about me, regardless of what people would say or they would see on my social media. She keeps talking about what she sees or her perception of me," she continued. "I was a victim of just being judged by someone who doesn't know me or doesn't take the time to know me."

Ortiz and Farret got heated in the show's second episode over Ortiz labeling Farret as anal. Farret fought back, demanding Ortiz recite the origin of the word. She tapped Ortiz's head to remind her to use her brain, and though Farret apologized for touching Ortiz, the issue blew up.

Tuesday's episode teases another confrontation between Farret and Ortiz, but with the possibility that they might be finally ready to put their feud behind them. "I do have a talk with her on the next episode," Farret confirmed, but quickly noted that their beef didn't stay resolved. "I really don't think there's anything that I can have in common with her. I tried many times, being civil with her, and we had a conversation in the next episode, and I thought we were OK, but, obviously, we're not."

Farret said she's tried not to judge Ortiz -- "I don't understand why she doesn't like me, but then again, not everyone can love us. It's completely OK," she insisted -- but the boxing gym owner isn't the only one Farret will have issues with this season. Martinez and Ramirez were closest to Farret before the show started, but a fight between Farret and Ramirez later in filming has left the two feuding off camera.

Stacey Olivares/Cloverbud Photography

"We haven't been able to talk for a year," Farret said, noting that she's reached out to Ramirez multiple times to clear the air, but hasn't gotten a response. "Stay posted for the reunion!"

"I'm a very transparent person and I like to talk things through. I hate gossip. If you have a problem with me, come and talk to me, and we'll fix it. And if we can't fix it, it's all right, we'll go our separate ways," she continued, declaring that it's been her goal through Texicanas to prove that "no one has a perfect life," despite Ortiz's criticism that she's always trying to present the appearance of one.

Farret wants audiences to instead be inspired to "be nicer and kinder to your neighbor." That's part of the reason she decided to do the show. Though the only reality TV she says she's ever watched is Project Runway, she and her family saw the platform as an opportunity to shine a light on important issues.

"The producers mainly wanted to portray the Latino community," Farret recalled, noting how she's proud of her involvement in elevating the profiles of organizations like CASA (Child Advocates of San Antonio) and the Battered Women and Children's Shelter. "I think [on the show], we've started delivering real-life issues and people were able to connect to each of us."

Farret and her husband, Fernando, have been involved with philanthropy for years, and she's continued to get involved with supporting the Latin community through charitable organizations in San Antonio. Future episodes of Texicanas will focus more on her work with CASA and the Battered Women and Children's Shelter, and she's planning viewing parties to benefit those organizations.

"Me and my husband, we're very passionate people and we love giving back," Farret shared. "We're doing a lot of exposure, and it's good. Everyone's happy, everyone's excited."

So, regardless of her drama with the ladies on Texicanas, Farret feels lucky to be able to be an "ambassador for our culture."

"I just want to show the Latino culture is fantastic. We are super warm people. We love having friendships. The parties are always big. We like having friends, lots of reunions. It's not about fighting," she shared. "For me, I believe in karma, so whatever you do, even if people are watching or not, it's always going to come back to you. Even if you're not getting something back in that very moment, believe me, the universe is going to give it back to you. It just takes time."

"I think the important thing is to remain authentic and to be OK with yourself," Farret expressed.

Texicanas airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Texicanas' Star Luz Ortiz Says Feud With Mayra Farret 'Keeps Boiling' (Exclusive)

Bravo's 'Texicanas' Promises Drama, Tears and Real-Life Moments: Why You Should Watch (Exclusive)

'Texicanas' Brings Latin Flavor to 'Housewives'-Style Drama -- Watch the Trailer!

Related Gallery