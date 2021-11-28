Teyana Taylor is recovering after a trip to the emergency room over the weekend. The "We Got Love" singer took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she was rescheduling the Connecticut leg of her The Last Rose Petal...Farewell Tour after her body "shut down" on her.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all! Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night," Taylor wrote, speaking directly to her fans.

The 30-year-old singer and dance shared that her body actually started giving out on her days ahead of the performance, adding that her and her team did all they could to have her in tip-top shape by Saturday's show.

"My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b***h was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y’all know I’m with the s**ts! y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s**t but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩 But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my a** down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover," she continued.

Taylor promised to reschedule her Connecticut appearance and honor all the tickets for Saturday's show before thanking her tour mates, Ari Lennox and Sevyn Streeter for holding down the fort, as well as her team and her 5-year-old daughter, Junie.

"However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!! Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy🌹," Taylor said, concluding the lengthy announcement,

The singer's next and final stop on the tour is in Atlanta on Nov. 30, but it's clear if she will be able to perform by then or will be rescheduling that tour date as well.

The news of Taylor's health scare comes less than a week after her husband, Iman Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale of Dancing With the Stars.

Taylor took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of DWTS' 30th season. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.

"THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺," she captioned a gallery of photos of Shumpert and Karagach on the dance floor. "Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that sh*t every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f*cking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!"

"Congrats guys!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank you @dancingabc and all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!!" Taylor added. "You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

For more on Taylor, see the video below.

Teyana Taylor Gushes over Husband Iman Shumpert's 'DWTS' Win

Normani Shows Her 'Wild Side' With Steamy Performance at 2021 MTV VMAs

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Put Relationship on Display In New Show

Teyana Taylor Reveals More Details About Erykah Badu Being Her Midwife! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery