Halloween is less than two months away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy, and of course, fabulous costumes. While you're debating between Euphoria and Stranger Things-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities with some paws-itively perfect costumes.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, and what better way to celebrate the revival than with a Sanderson sister costume for dogs—crazy wig and all? Prefer sweet over spooky costumes for your furry friend? Dress them up as America's sweetheart Dolly Parton or the adorable Baby Yoda.

Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most of them are under $30. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Amazon and more.

