With April finally here, it's only a matter of time before the temperatures really start to heat up and we can break out our favorite warm weather wardrobe staples. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of spring style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for spring? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this spring and summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Free People and Anne Klein. Between trendy denim maxis and classic eyelet cotton, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon. For even more spring styles to shop, check out the best swimsuit deals to shop on Amazon and the most popular Amazon dresses under $50.

More Spring Dresses with Pockets to Shop

Amazon isn't the only game in town. Shop spring dresses from some of our other favorite retailers.

