The 10 Best Trench Coats for Women To Wear This Spring: Shop Sam Edelman, Abercrombie, Sanctuary and More
We're always trying to achieve the model-off-duty look, an effortlessly sexy aesthetic composed of timeless staples and trend-forward details. Whether they're sporting the perfect pair of slides or denim jeans, there's a reason why models always look so put together even when they're ducking out for a coffee. This year, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted adding trench coats to create an instantly edgier, fashionable feel to their outfits.
Despite their name, trench coats were actually invented in the early 1820s by a duo of Scottish and British inventors as water-resistant outerwear. Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench still serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic cotton coat is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.
To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats at an affordable price range. From neutral hues to shiny faux patent leather, shop our favorite trench coats to wear this spring.
Abercrombie & Fitch's classic trench coat is designed in a soft vegan leather for a comfortable fit and stylish look.
This A-line trench coat is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. Plus, it features glinting goldtone hardware coupled with faux-horn buttons for a unique look.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat is the perfect jacket to pair with denim and loafers for a sleek look this spring.
This misty pink twill trench coat with a removable hood is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.
The Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat is made from combed cotton for a strong and sturdy fit. Plus, the coat is water-resistant to get you through all types of weather this spring.
If you're looking for a trench coat that doubles as a rain coat, the Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat offers a modern fit, protection and comfort all in one.
GUESS's Double Breasted Trenchcoat features two front zippered pockets to hold your daily essentials.
A water-repellent trench coat is an essential to stay dry through spring showers.
Add a pop of pink to your spring coat collection with the London Fog Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat.
This timeless black trench from Mango keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.
