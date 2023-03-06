We're always trying to achieve the model-off-duty look, an effortlessly sexy aesthetic composed of timeless staples and trend-forward details. Whether they're sporting the perfect pair of slides or denim jeans, there's a reason why models always look so put together even when they're ducking out for a coffee. This year, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted adding trench coats to create an instantly edgier, fashionable feel to their outfits.

Despite their name, trench coats were actually invented in the early 1820s by a duo of Scottish and British inventors as water-resistant outerwear. Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench still serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic cotton coat is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.

To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats at an affordable price range. From neutral hues to shiny faux patent leather, shop our favorite trench coats to wear this spring.

