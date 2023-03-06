Shopping

The 10 Best Trench Coats for Women To Wear This Spring: Shop Sam Edelman, Abercrombie, Sanctuary and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Faux leather trench coats
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

We're always trying to achieve the model-off-duty look, an effortlessly sexy aesthetic composed of timeless staples and trend-forward details. Whether they're sporting the perfect pair of slides or denim jeans, there's a reason why models always look so put together even when they're ducking out for a coffee. This year, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have been spotted adding trench coats to create an instantly edgier, fashionable feel to their outfits. 

Despite their name, trench coats were actually invented in the early 1820s by a duo of Scottish and British inventors as water-resistant outerwear. Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench still serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic cotton coat is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.

To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats at an affordable price range. From neutral hues to shiny faux patent leather, shop our favorite trench coats to wear this spring. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat

Abercrombie & Fitch's classic trench coat is designed in a soft vegan leather for a comfortable fit and stylish look. 

$200$170
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Nordstrom
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat

This A-line trench coat is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. Plus, it features glinting goldtone hardware coupled with faux-horn buttons for a unique look. 

$250$160
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
Amazon
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat is the perfect jacket to pair with denim and loafers for a sleek look this spring. 

$100
Sanctuary Single Breasted Hooded Water Resistant Trench Coat
Sanctuary Single Breasted Hooded Water Resistant Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Sanctuary Single Breasted Hooded Water Resistant Trench Coat

This misty pink twill trench coat with a removable hood is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. 

$159
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat

The Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat is made from combed cotton for a strong and sturdy fit. Plus, the coat is water-resistant to get you through all types of weather this spring. 

$300
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat

If you're looking for a trench coat that doubles as a rain coat, the Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat offers a modern fit, protection and comfort all in one. 

$200$130
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat
Amazon
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat

GUESS's Double Breasted Trenchcoat features two front zippered pockets to hold your daily essentials. 

$128 AND UP
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Water Repellent Cotton Blend Trench Coat

A water-repellent trench coat is an essential to stay dry through spring showers. 

$165$130
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Macy's
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat

Add a pop of pink to your spring coat collection with the London Fog Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat.

$190
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat

This timeless black trench from Mango keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.

$170

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe ASAP

The Best Spring Jackets for Women — 5 Stylish Trends To Shop Now

The Best Patagonia Deals at REI's Clearance Sale for the End of Winter

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring

Shop TikTok-Approved Styles From Amazon to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe

Save Up to 60% on Spring Fashion Essentials at Free People's Sale Before They're Gone

Save Up to 40% On So Many Celeb-Loved Alo Yoga Leggings This Weekend

The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

Save On TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans at Their Spring Sale