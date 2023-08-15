For coffee lovers, there's nothing like starting the day with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Drinking a daily brew from your local coffee shop can get expensive, but it turns out that making cold brew from your home is quite simple. With time and the right equipment — notably, a simple cold brew coffee maker — the smooth, rich flavors brought out by cold brewing coffee can be yours without any learning curve.

A refreshing and flavorful cup of cold brew relies on its steeping process. Typically, you need to let your freshly ground coffee beans seep in some water for at least twelve hours, as this makes the brew more concentrated. A cold drip, which involves pouring water over coffee grounds, can also be used. While the filtration process itself isn't difficult, it requires good equipment to make the brewing process faster.

Making cold brew is one of the simplest ways to brew coffee. Ahead, we've rounded up the best presses, electric cold coffee makers, and even a couple of cold brew kegerators that coffee connoisseurs will love. Whichever method you prefer, each one of these top-rated cold brew coffee makers can help you make a caffeinated and thirst-quenching drink at home whenever the need arises.

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew. $28 Shop Now

Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Bodum BEAN Cold Brew Coffee Maker This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down. $20 $15 Shop Now

KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a kitchen essential for any coffee lover. You can place in it your fridge while the coffee grounds seep, then use the nozzle to easily pour yourself a glass. $100 $90 Shop Now

Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker The Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker is great for making your daily cup of coffee or tea. Your brew will even stay fresh for up to 2 weeks. $28 $23 WITH COUPON Shop Now

ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker The removable stainless steel filter on this cold brew iced coffee maker makes it a lot easier to clean up after each batch. Thanks to the high-quality filter and glass carafe, this device can be used as a hot or cold coffee machine, and it can function as a tea infuser. $36 Shop Now

Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker relies on a cold drip system to make flavorful cold brew coffee using a reusable filter. So, you don't have to waste money or resources on paper coffee filters while you use this system. $29 $26 Shop Now

OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker If you have a small kitchen or you're just struggling to find space for a new kitchen gadget, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker might be right for you. This coffee maker produces up to 16 ounces of cold brew coffee, which it automatically dispenses when you place the brewer on the carafe. $35 $27 Shop Now

For a TikTok-worthy cold brew, add some ice from one of the coolest ice cube trays we've found across the web. Prefer a hot coffee? Check out the best Keurig deals on single-serve coffee makers and our picks for espresso machines to create impressive home-brewed drinks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 35% on Top-Rated Ninja Appliances

Save Up to 40% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers and More

Save Up to 40% on Keurig Coffee Makers Starting at Just $60

The Best Espresso Machine Deals from Nespresso, De'Longhi and More

The Best Electric Kettles for Every Kitchen

The Best Le Creuset Deals to Shop at Amazon

Stay Cool This Summer & Save 21% On the New Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker

The Best Ice Cream Makers to Beat the Heat This Summer

The Viral GE Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Are On Sale at Amazon Now

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer