Summer is in full swing, which means iced coffee season is officially here. Drinking a daily cold brew from your local coffee shop can get expensive, but it turns out that making cold brew from your home is quite simple. With time and the right equipment — notably, a simple cold brew coffee maker — the smooth, rich flavors brought out by cold brewing coffee can be yours without any learning curve.
A refreshing and flavorful cup of cold brew relies on its steeping process. Typically, you need to let your freshly ground coffee beans seep in some water for at least twelve hours, as this makes the brew more concentrated. A cold drip, which involves pouring water over coffee grounds, can also be used. While the filtration process itself isn't difficult, it requires good equipment to make the brewing process faster.
Making cold brew is one of the simplest ways to brew coffee. With temperatures outside rising, we've rounded up the best presses, electric cold coffee makers, and even a couple of cold brew kegerators to help you keep cool. Whichever method you prefer, each one of these top-rated cold brew coffee makers can help you make a caffeinated and thirst-quenching drink at home whenever the need arises this summer.
This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew.
This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down.
Simply add ground coffee to the fine mesh basket, add water and leave in the refrigerator to brew. Clean up is easy with a removable filter, just wash and reuse.
Brew a cup of your ground coffee or tea in under 9 minutes with this Dash Rapid Cold Brew Maker.
The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a kitchen essential for any coffee lover. You can place in it your fridge while the coffee grounds seep, then use the nozzle to easily pour yourself a glass.
The Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker is great for making your daily cup of coffee or tea. Your brew will even stay fresh for up to 2 weeks.
The removable stainless steel filter on this cold brew iced coffee maker makes it a lot easier to clean up after each batch. Thanks to the high-quality filter and glass carafe, this device can be used as a hot or cold coffee machine, and it can function as a tea infuser.
The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker relies on a cold drip system to make flavorful cold brew coffee using a reusable filter. So, you don't have to waste money or resources on paper coffee filters while you use this system.
Enjoy homemade cold brew coffee on tap all summer long with the Royal Brew Nitro Cold Brew Keg Kit. It keeps your batch of delicious cold brew coffee fresher for longer, and you get the perks of a lifetime warranty.
With its unique cold brew extraction process, you can prepare your full bodied coffee with all the flavors of traditional cold brew but none of the bitterness. The leak-free seal ensures that your cold brew stays fresh, plus this cold brew maker is dishwasher-safe and comes with a removable filter.
If you have a small kitchen or you're just struggling to find space for a new kitchen gadget, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker might be right for you. This coffee maker produces up to 16 ounces of cold brew coffee, which it automatically dispenses when you place the brewer on the carafe.
This coffee-making system by Country Line Kitchen is great for seeping iced tea, iced coffee and cold brew coffee. To make your drink of choice, simply let your coffee grounds seep overnight. Then, you can remove the filter portion from the mason jar drink container, sip and enjoy. Plus, all the parts of this coffee maker are dishwasher-safe.
