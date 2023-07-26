The 12 Best Deals on Mini Fridges: Shop Dorm Refrigerators, Beauty Fridges and More
Having a mini fridge in your dorm room is a luxury. While some campus housing options come furnished with mini fridges, it's not always the case, and having one can really help busy college kids. A dorm fridge means not having to visit the cafeteria every single time you want a bite to eat and grants you the ability to sip an ice-cold drink without hitting the vending machine.
If you're off to college this fall and are on the hunt for a mini fridge that won't break the bank, you've got options. Every university has different fridge requirements for their dorms, so we've found fridges in a variety of sizes and colors to match your rules and aesthetic. Perhaps the best part about these fridge picks is that they're all on sale. We even rounded up discounted beauty fridges where you can store your skincare products as well as your Diet Coke in a pinch.
Below, shop the best mini fridge deals for your college dorm.
For something more unique, go for this retro fridge that has a side bottle opener for popping open fancy root beers and cream sodas.
This small, compact fridge has a built-in freezer for those late-night ice cream cravings.
If you have room in your dorm for a larger mini fridge, you'll love having a separate fridge and freezer.
This petite fridge can hold six cans of your favorite drink or the skincare essentials you want to chill. There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker to blast your GRWM playlist.
Over 5,900 customers have reviewed this sleek silver mini fridge, granting it an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
One of the smaller mini fridge selections, this option from Kenmore should be compatible with most dorm room specifications.
You could probably fit this super tiny fridge on your dorm room desk.
You'll be able to store leftover meals, snacks, drinks and more in this spacious mini fridge.
Don't be fooled by this undersized fridge, it still has a freezer and space for a 2L bottle of soda.
Go full Americana with this red mini fridge that can hold 18 cans.
This beauty fridge that opens up from the top doubles as a night stand.
Save $60 on this stainless steel Whirlpool mini fridge that comes with a separate freezer.
