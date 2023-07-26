Sales & Deals

The 12 Best Deals on Mini Fridges: Shop Dorm Refrigerators, Beauty Fridges and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best mini fridge deals
Whirlpool

Having a mini fridge in your dorm room is a luxury. While some campus housing options come furnished with mini fridges, it's not always the case, and having one can really help busy college kids. A dorm fridge means not having to visit the cafeteria every single time you want a bite to eat and grants you the ability to sip an ice-cold drink without hitting the vending machine.

If you're off to college this fall and are on the hunt for a mini fridge that won't break the bank, you've got options. Every university has different fridge requirements for their dorms, so we've found fridges in a variety of sizes and colors to match your rules and aesthetic. Perhaps the best part about these fridge picks is that they're all on sale. We even rounded up discounted beauty fridges where you can store your skincare products as well as your Diet Coke in a pinch.

Below, shop the best mini fridge deals for your college dorm.

Frigidaire EFR376-BLUE 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Bar Fridge
Frigidaire EFR376-BLUE 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Bar Fridge
Amazon
Frigidaire EFR376-BLUE 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Bar Fridge

For something more unique, go for this retro fridge that has a side bottle opener for popping open fancy root beers and cream sodas. 

$220$173
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Amazon
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer

This small, compact fridge has a built-in freezer for those late-night ice cream cravings. 

$150$120
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Best Buy
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer

If you have room in your dorm for a larger mini fridge, you'll love having a separate fridge and freezer. 

$280$240
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker
Best Buy
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker

This petite fridge can hold six cans of your favorite drink or the skincare essentials you want to chill. There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker to blast your GRWM playlist. 

$50$44
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge
Best Buy
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge

Over 5,900 customers have reviewed this sleek silver mini fridge, granting it an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

$150$120
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator
Target
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator

One of the smaller mini fridge selections, this option from Kenmore should be compatible with most dorm room specifications.

$110$90
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge

You could probably fit this super tiny fridge on your dorm room desk. 

$36$23
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge

You'll be able to store leftover meals, snacks, drinks and more in this spacious mini fridge. 

$250$230
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge

Don't be fooled by this undersized fridge, it still has a freezer and space for a 2L bottle of soda.

$170$140
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge

Go full Americana with this red mini fridge that can hold 18 cans.

$170$117
Lvara Portable Countertop Mini Fridge with Freezer
Lvara Portable Countertop Mini Fridge with Freezer
Wayfair
Lvara Portable Countertop Mini Fridge with Freezer

This beauty fridge that opens up from the top doubles as a night stand.

$179$108
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator
Target
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator

Save $60 on this stainless steel Whirlpool mini fridge that comes with a separate freezer. 

$220$160

