Wallet, iPhone, keys: It's the necessities checklist many of us use before heading out the door, but what if we could make that list even smaller to get to our engagements even faster? That's where an iPhone MagSafe wallet comes in.

There are a variety of wallets that will attach to your Apple iPhone, but MagSafe wallets are the gold standard. Any MagSafe accessory, including a MagSafe wallet, MagSafe charger or MagSafe battery pack, uses magnets to easily secure itself to the back of your phone Because it is a magnet rather than an adhesive, you can remove this MagSafe technology just as easily. This is also a bonus for those who prefer wireless charging to power their iPhone, because you then won't have to be worried about the wallet getting in the way. The magnet can attach to a variety of iPhone model types, typically fitting an iPhone 14 Pro, an iPhone 13 Pro and even an iPhone 12 so you won't have to replace it during your next upgrade.

Ready to get in on this convenient and time-saving trend? We've searched the web high and low for not only the most stylish MagSafe iPhone wallets but also for MagSafe wallets with the coolest features. Find the best MagSafe wallet for your personal needs by browsing our intensive list of the best Apple iPhone MagSafe wallets below.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet Amazon Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe from Apple features strong built-in magnets that allow it to conveniently connect right to the back of your iPhone or any MagSafe compatible case. The wallet can hold up to three cards and is shielded to keep them safe. $59 Shop Now

Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe Otterbox Otterbox Wallet for MagSafe You can grab this dependable Otterbox MagSafe wallet in five different shades. The black shown above, along with navy and grey, are good options for those who like a neutral accessory, but you can also get it in a bright lime green and vivid pink. $40 Shop Now

Pelican Magnetic Wallet & Card Holder Amazon Pelican Magnetic Wallet & Card Holder Many MagSafe wallets give you instant access to your credit cards, but this case-style wallet that attaches directly to your phone or iPhone case provides more security. The water-resistant case has to first be opened before you grab your cash and credit card. $40 $32 Shop Now

Miroddi Magsafe Wallet Amazon Miroddi Magsafe Wallet Don't let the slim design of this wallet fool you, it can still hold up to three cards and cash. The size of this MagSafe wallet is compatible with the 12, 13 and 14 iPhones. $10 Shop Now

Morojular Magnetic Leather Phone Wallet Stand Amazon Morojular Magnetic Leather Phone Wallet Stand If you're more interested in the additional feature of the phone stand aspect of your MagSafe wallet, you'll want to check out this option from Morojular. Depending on how you place the wallet, you can watch your phone vertically or horizontally. $20 $18 WITH COUPON Shop Now

