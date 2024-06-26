Shop
The 12 Best Summer Dresses with Pockets on Amazon: Shop the Season's Trending Styles

The 12 Best Summer Dresses with Pockets on Amazon
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 4:26 PM PDT, June 26, 2024

Between trendy maxis and casual minis, there's no shortage of adorable styles on Amazon.

With summer offcially in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on breezy dresses to beat the heat. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!

Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy maxis and flowy minis, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of bright colors, neutrals and on-trend denim.

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.

$31 $15

Shop Now

OFEEFAN Women's Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets

OFEEFAN Women's Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon

OFEEFAN Women's Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This adorable dress showcases flutter sleeves and a tiered bodice for a casual yet elegant look.

$42 $30

Shop Now

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish.

$43 $30

Shop Now

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets

A classic T-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual summer days. This one comes with pockets, a tie waist and a striped print.

$48 $37

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion. 

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your style with a prim tweed mini. Wear this dress to Sunday brunch or work this summer.

$118 $103

Shop Now

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
Amazon

Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress

You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.

$119 $68

Shop Now

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets

We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon

Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 13 colors, including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.

$182 $137

Shop Now

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
Amazon

Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets

This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Amazon

LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress

Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether it's to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this summer.

$33 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

