Between trendy maxis and casual minis, there's no shortage of adorable styles on Amazon.
With summer offcially in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on breezy dresses to beat the heat. Whether you prefer maxi or mini, fit and flare or bodycon, dresses are a quintessential part of summer style. And what's the only thing better than buying a new dress for summer? Buying a new dress with pockets!
Convenient pockets take any dress to the next level, which is why we've hunted down the best options to shop this summer on Amazon. The online retailer carries so many of our favorite brands, from its own affordable fashion line The Drop to beloved labels Karl Lagerfeld and Anne Klein. Between trendy maxis and flowy minis, there's no shortage of adorable styles to try this season.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite dresses with pockets to shop on Amazon.
The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
A stylish pocketed option from Amazon's The Drop, this floaty maxi comes in plenty of bright colors, neutrals and on-trend denim.
Casual Loose Pockets Short Sleeve Split Boho Maxi Dress
Whether you want to pair it with trendy gold hoops and heeled sandals for a summer BBQ or wear it over your swimsuit on the beach — there's nothing this loose-fitting maxi can't do.
OFEEFAN Women's Casual Maxi Dresses with Pockets
This adorable dress showcases flutter sleeves and a tiered bodice for a casual yet elegant look.
Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Merokeety Striped T Shirt Dress with Pockets
A classic T-shirt dress is the perfect dress for casual summer days. This one comes with pockets, a tie waist and a striped print.
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white. Wear it as a casual dress or for a special occasion.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Add polish to your style with a prim tweed mini. Wear this dress to Sunday brunch or work this summer.
Anne Klein Crepe Sheath Dress
You can never go wrong with an elegant little black dress, and this option has side pockets.
Verabendi Off Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets
We envision this pretty, off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect summer maxi dress.
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Available in 13 colors, including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.
Auselily Short Sleeve Loose Plain Casual Long Maxi Dresses with Pockets
This short-sleeved maxi in stretch cotton is a blank slate to accessorize whatever your style. Add a cropped denim jacket for cooler nights or platform white sneakers for a really trendy look.
LILBETTER Women's Casual Short Sleeve Dress
Move comfortably in this v-neck wrap dress, whether it's to the office, dinner, or wherever you are traveling this summer.
RELATED CONTENT: