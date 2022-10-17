Shopping

The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone: Hocus Pocus, Baby Yoda and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Halloween is only two weeks away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy, and of course, fabulous costumes. While you're debating between Euphoria and Stranger Things-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities with some paws-itively perfect costumes.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, and what better way to celebrate the revival than with a Sanderson sister costume for dogs—witch wig and all? Prefer sweet over spooky costumes for your furry friend? Dress them up as a sweet butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.

Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most of them are under $30. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Amazon and more that you'll get in time.

Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Amazon
Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume

Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus revival fun with this spellbinding costume. 

$47
Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume
Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume
Amazon
Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume

For a costume that your dog can't chew off, this shark fin is both cute and comfortable. 

$19$10
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs
Baby Yoda knit hood for dogs
Amazon
Knit Baby Yoda hood for dogs

Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.

$17
NACOCO Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
NACOCO Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
Amazon
With this costume, your dog is the captain now! 

$12 AND UP

With this costume, your dog is the captain now! 

$12 AND UP
Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt
Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt
Amazon
This dog costume is perfect for Harry Potter fans.

$18

This dog costume is perfect for Harry Potter fans.

$18
California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume
California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume
Amazon
California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Dog Costume

Even French bulldogs can be terrifying in this evil doll costume.

$33$29
Cowboy Rider Dog Costume
Cowboy Rider Dog Costume
Amazon
Cowboy Rider Dog Costume

Howdy! Strap on the saddle and the cowboy doll is ready for his ride.

$25$15
Monarch Butterfly Costume
Monarch Butterfly Costume
HalloweenCostumes.com
Monarch Butterfly Costume

What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume, available in four sizes.

$20
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume
Oriental Trading
Star Wars R2-D2 Dog Costume

Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.

$22
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume
Chewy
Frisco Shark Attack Dog & Cat Costume

Sometimes, it takes a shark costume to make a small dog look tough. 

$17$12
Lion's Mane for Dogs
Lion's mane for dogs
Amazon
Lion's Mane for Dogs

Transform your big dog into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.

$16
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume
Walmart
Star Wars Yoda Dog Costume

The Force is with this dog halloween costume.

$28
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Hooded Frog Dog Costume
Amazon
Hooded Frog Dog Costume

Pick up this inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.

$13

