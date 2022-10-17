The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone: Hocus Pocus, Baby Yoda and More
Halloween is only two weeks away, and we're more than ready for the season of spooky movies, gorging ourselves on candy, and of course, fabulous costumes. While you're debating between Euphoria and Stranger Things-inspired looks, don't neglect to include your furry friends in the Halloween fun. Dogs of all sizes and even cats can get in on the Halloween festivities with some paws-itively perfect costumes.
One of the most anticipated movies of the year is the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, and what better way to celebrate the revival than with a Sanderson sister costume for dogs—witch wig and all? Prefer sweet over spooky costumes for your furry friend? Dress them up as a sweet butterfly or the adorable Baby Yoda.
Whether you and your dog are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend—and most of them are under $30. Below, find some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Amazon and more that you'll get in time.
Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus revival fun with this spellbinding costume.
For a costume that your dog can't chew off, this shark fin is both cute and comfortable.
Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit dog costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
With this costume, your dog is the captain now!
This dog costume is perfect for Harry Potter fans.
Even French bulldogs can be terrifying in this evil doll costume.
Howdy! Strap on the saddle and the cowboy doll is ready for his ride.
What a metamorphosis! Your dog turns into a beautiful monarch butterfly with this costume, available in four sizes.
Star Wars fans won't want to miss this officially licensed R2-D2 dog costume, available at Oriental Trading. It comes in two sizes.
Sometimes, it takes a shark costume to make a small dog look tough.
Transform your big dog into a lion with this mane from Amazon. Golden retrievers are especially great at pulling it off.
The Force is with this dog halloween costume.
Pick up this inexpensive hooded frog dog costume on Amazon. The costume is available in banana, carrot, apple and heart themes as well.
The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More
