As spring's arrival draws near, bringing the promise of more time spent outdoors, it's the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection. To help you step into spring in style, Amazon is rolling out major deals on best-selling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more.

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your spring wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking stylish all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any type of spring activity.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers.

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker Amazon Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker "I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!" $140 $56 Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Amazon Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. $110 $90 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

