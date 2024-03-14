Sales & Deals

The 14 Best Amazon Deals on Women's Sneakers: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Brooks, Reebok and More

Hit the ground running this season with the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers for spring.

As spring's arrival draws near, bringing the promise of more time spent outdoors, it's the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection. To help you step into spring in style, Amazon is rolling out major deals on best-selling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more.

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your spring wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking stylish all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any type of spring activity.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers.

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker

Add some extra height to your look while keeping it comfy with these platform Reebok sneakers.

$85 $64

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75 $55

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75 $65

Shop Now

adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon

adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75 $56

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Ride 16 Sneaker

"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"

$140 $56

Shop Now

adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes
Adidas

adidas Women's Puremotion 2.0 Shoes

Enjoy the Cloudfoam insole while exercising or when you find yourself on your feet all day.

$75 $42

Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Amazon

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$110 $90

Shop Now

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker
Amazon

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Time Off Sneaker

Designed with a eco-conscious fabric toe box, linings and topcloth made from recycled bottles, these lightweight and stylish sneakers are a perfect sustainable footwear option.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Ryka Womens Devotion X Walking Shoe

Ryka Womens Devotion X Walking Shoe
Zappos

Ryka Womens Devotion X Walking Shoe

If you haven't tried Ryka, these über comfortable shoes are made specifically for women. They have an extra wide toe box, making them a stability shoe for a wide foot and perfect for walking.

$110 $80

Shop Now

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker
Amazon

PUMA Women's Carina 2.0 Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any spring 'fit.

$70 $55

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $27

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon

New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

With more than 23,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with these sneakers from New Balance. 

$85 $75

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe
Amazon

Under Armour Women's Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe

The Under Armour Charged Asset 9 Running Shoe features compression molded foam for ultimate responsiveness and durability. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

