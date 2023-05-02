Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. While often teaching can feel like a thankless job, Teacher Appreciation Week, happening May 8 though May 12 this year, allows you to show the educator of your children that you recognize their hard work and effort.

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect teacher appreciation gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy.

With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. To applaud those who stick to it and to offer thanks, we're here to help you find the teachers in your life the perfect gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week.

From items that will help make their days easier, to gifts that celebrate them being a teacher without being cheesy, you'll go from being a student in gift-giving to a master. Below, check out our unique gift ideas that are sure to be crowd-pleasers.