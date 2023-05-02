Shopping

The 14 Best Gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week 2023 to Let Your Beloved Educators Know How Special They Are

By Rebecca Rovenstine
14 Best Teacher Appreciation Gifts According to Teachers
Getty

Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. While often teaching can feel like a thankless job, Teacher Appreciation Week, happening May 8 though May 12 this year, allows you to show the educator of your children that you recognize their hard work and effort. 

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect teacher appreciation gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy.

With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. To applaud those who stick to it and to offer thanks, we're here to help you find the teachers in your life the perfect gifts for Teacher Appreciation Week.

From items that will help make their days easier, to gifts that celebrate them being a teacher without being cheesy, you'll go from being a student in gift-giving to a master. Below, check out our unique gift ideas that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. 

thePurplePear Personalized Caterpillar Sign with Student Names
thePurplePear Personalized Caterpillar Sign with Student Names
Etsy
thePurplePear Personalized Caterpillar Sign with Student Names

The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a classic children's storybook younger grade teachers have read to their students again and again. Now the character can come alive in the classroom with this print made of students' names for a gift any educator would treasure.

$32
Anthropologie Teacher Appreciation Dish Towel
Anthropologie Teacher Appreciation Dish Towel
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Teacher Appreciation Dish Towel

Any teacher will cherish this adorable kitchen towel that says, "How sweet it is to be taught by you."

$26
ZoeyBlueDesigns Rainbow Crayons Teacher Tote Bag
ZoeyBlueDesigns Rainbow Crayons Teacher Tote Bag
Zazzle
ZoeyBlueDesigns Rainbow Crayons Teacher Tote Bag

Give the elementary school teacher in your life an adorable personalized tote bag to help them carry their necessities to and from school. The affordable price also makes it great to use as a gift bag to hold even more teacher appreciation gifts.

$15$12
WITH CODE SHOPSAVEZAZZ
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens
Amazon
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens

A fun and colorful addition to a gift basket, these pens will help your teacher grade in style. It's a fact: A teacher can never have too many fun colored pens.

$23$18
WITH COUPON
The Little Flower Soap Co. Essential Oil Aromatherapy Gift Box
The Little Flower Soap Co. Essential Oil Aromatherapy Gift Box by
Amazon
The Little Flower Soap Co. Essential Oil Aromatherapy Gift Box

Self-care is important, but not all teachers carve out the time. Help them out with this customizable gift box filled with self-care essentials.

$32
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Constructed of recycled stainless steel, the Stanley 40 fl. oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler offers maximal hydration with fewer refills — ideal for commuting, workouts or a teacher who needs to stay hydrated during classes.

$70
$45
JoycuFF Inspirational Morse Code Bracelets
JoycuFF Inspirational Morse Code Bracelets
Amazon
JoycuFF Inspirational Morse Code Bracelets

Teachers with an eye for style and a sense of humor will be delighted by this delicate bracelet that spells out Badass Teacher in morse code. 

$15
Anecdote Candles 2023: Orange and Ginger Flower
Anecdote Candles 2023: Orange and Ginger Flower
Anecdote Candles
Anecdote Candles 2023: Orange and Ginger Flower

Help them unwind after a long day in class when they burn this 2023 candle with notes of orange, lemon, amber and ginger flower.

$26
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 60 Ct. Coffee Variety Pack
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 60 Ct. Coffee Variety Pack
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker with AmazonFresh 60 Ct. Coffee Variety Pack

Once your kid reaches secondary school, it can get pricey shopping for multiple teachers. To give each of them the love they deserve, opt gift for the teacher's lounge with this quick brewing Keurig machine that comes with 60 K-Cup pods. 

$132$120
Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign
Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign
Etsy
Walnut and Birch Co. Personalized Desktop Teacher Apple Sign

A quality desktop decoration that they can use for years to come, that's also extremely charming, is sure to be a hit.

$25
Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal
Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Classic Refillable Journal

Teachers have a lot going on, so help them remember it all with this refillable journal customized with their initials. The personalized canvas journal comes in six colors. 

$99
Emivia Jewelry A Truly Amazing Teacher Necklace
Emivia Jewelry A Truly Amazing Teacher Necklace
Etsy
Emivia Jewelry A Truly Amazing Teacher Necklace

No time for a personalized gift? Get this dainty necklace for the one who takes care of your little ones' education.

$40$28
Gianotter Office Catalog Racks
Gianotter Office Catalog Racks
Amazon
Gianotter Office Catalog Racks

Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer — especially when it comes as a gift. Helping them stay organized is basically giving them the gift of peace of mind.

$30
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

An Amazon Gift card ensures that the teacher you're shopping for will buy something they actually want, whether it's something for themselves or the classroom. 

STARTING AT $25

