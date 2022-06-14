Since early 2020, we've all been using our laptops and tablets a lot more than usual to connect to the outside world. From all the Zoom meetings and the hundreds of emails, your laptop or tablet might be overworked. Thankfully, spring is the perfect time to replace your computing device and find the best laptop or tablet for yourself.

Apple's latest model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $200 off at Amazon. This rare MacBook Pro deal is the best way to get the sleek and powerful for less than list price. The 1TB model in silver is $250 off with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU for faster performance to fly through your work.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2021 Apple MacBook Pro Save $200 on both colors of the 2021 MacBook Pro, and $250 on the 1TB model in silver. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. $2,499 $2,299 Buy Now

Whether you are looking for a sturdy tablet for your kids like the Samsung Galaxy Tab or a lightweight laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we found the best laptop and tablet deals available — even for versatile 2-in-1 laptops that act as both a laptop and a tablet. When it comes to finding cheap laptop deals throughout the year, Amazon and Best Buy offer two of the best selections available. Right now, we are seeing Cyber Monday and Black Friday-worthy deals at Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung as well.

From Chromebooks to MacBooks and even workstations, shop the best deals on laptops and tablets below.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air This MacBook Air has a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a customizable Apple Touch Bar and comes in 256GB and 512GB models. $999 $949 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Pro The lightest Galaxy Book laptop allows you to enjoy vibrant viewing whether inside or in direct sunlight. From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, the 11th Gen Core processor helps you do everything in a flash. $1,000 $902 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Samsung Samsung Galaxy Chromebook With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a great lightweight laptop for traveling. $999 $249 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Released in late 2021, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the newest addition to the Surface line. The 2880 by 1920 13-inch display is a great for crafting illustrations, editing photos, or watching a film. The Surface Pro 8 is like a hybrid of the Pro 7 and Pro X, which gives users a lot of capabilities. $1,100 $900 Buy Now

HP Chromebook 11" Amazon HP Chromebook 11" The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. $260 $128 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Walmart Microsoft Surface Pro 7 If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $629 Buy Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 This Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 debuted in early 2021, it has plenty of battery life, power and processing speed to get you through your projects. $1,300 $900 Buy Now

2020 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2020 Apple iPad Air If you're looking for deals on a tablet that's for creating art and editing pictures on, the Apple iPad Air is a great choice. The display on the iPad Air is super interactive. It's a great tablet for notetaking, editing photos and creating illustrations. $749 $699 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha This Galaxy Book Flex2 ⍺ has high-quality features at the top of its class. The Galaxy Book has a QLED screen and ultra-slim 2-in-1 design that transforms from laptop to tablet. Plus, the battery life lasts 17 hours on a single charge, making it easy to accomplish everything you need and want to do whenever you want. $850 $723 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Galaxy Tab will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. $400 $80 Buy Now

