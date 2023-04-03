The 14 Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear — lululemon, alo Yoga, Aerie & More
When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essential. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep essentials close while you focus throughout the day.
Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie and so many more.
Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around.
These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 45,000 5-star reviews.
These crossover-style leggings from Aerie provide a flattering fit that are popping up all over social media. And this buttery-smooth pair comes with pockets on each side.
Look chic and stay dry during your workout with Old Navy's Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology.
This cozy high-waist jogger is buttery soft and has deep pockets.
Chic and sporty, these top-rated Zella leggings are shapely and convenient thanks to their side pocket style.
The glossy pockets on these chic workout leggings from Spanx are unmissable, and offer a fun edge to a classic tight style.
This moisture-wicking style is crafted from a more durable fabric for added support and pockets — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities.
Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye.
These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.
Step into brighter days ahead with this Oprah-approved, high waist legging style — complete with compression pockets.
Designed in a breathable, moisture-wicking Go Recharge fabric with a super soft, brushed feel, the high-rise waist is not only flattering, but also ultra-comfortable.
Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season.
Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.
Crafted from a stretchy spandex material, this High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga helps to life and sculpt, with 4 sleek pockets for added convenience.
RELATED CONTENT:
Get Your Glow On With 15 Can’t-Miss Deals from Walmart's Beauty Sale
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale: Save On Celeb-Approved Haircare Brand
The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2023 to Shop at Amazon's Beauty Event
Shop Our Favorite Deals from Amazon's Spring Beauty Premiere Event
Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark
The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring
lululemon's Best-Selling Align Leggings Are Available Now for $59
Save Up to 50% On The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings
The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 30% Off Right Now
The 23 Best Leggings for Women for Every Activity and Budget