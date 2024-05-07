It's Teacher Appreciation Day! Raising the next generation, teachers have one of the hardest jobs out there without expecting anything in return. Teaching can oftentimes feel like a thankless job, so a gift can help you say everything they need to hear. From practical to personalized gift ideas, we've put together a list of the best gifts you can give your teacher to end the school year with a "thank you."

There are plenty of ways you can celebrate the teacher who's gone above and beyond to deliver a lesson plan that wows and maintains your child's interest throughout the entire school year. That said, finding the perfect gift to show your gratefulness is easier said than done, especially when you want to give them a present that they'll enjoy and actually use.

With long hours of work even when they're off the clock, seemingly endless paper-grading and a paycheck that doesn't begin to cover all of the work they do, teachers deserve the world. Some of these teacher appreciation gifts are simple things to make their days at school easier, and others will help them enjoy their mornings before a long day.

Below, check out our 14 favorite teacher gifts.

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Desktop Vacuum Cleaner This small but mighty vacuum will keep away the annoying little messes in life. Just move it around to easily clean your desk and keyboard. $17 $13 Shop Now

Starbucks Gift Card Amazon Starbucks Gift Card Before the school bell rings, most teachers' first stop in the morning is Starbucks. Treat them to their favorite drinks with a gift card. Starting at $25 Shop Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card An Amazon Gift card ensures that the teacher you're shopping for will buy something they actually want, whether it's something for themselves or the classroom. Starting at $25 Shop Now

Gianotter Office Catalog Racks Amazon Gianotter Office Catalog Racks Listen, a teacher will never turn down a sleek and stylish desk organizer — especially when it comes as a gift. Helping them stay organized is basically giving them the gift of peace of mind. $30 Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.

$130 $99 Shop Now

Office Supply Set Amazon Office Supply Set This 300-piece set will come in handy when they're looking for one more paper clip for that stack of papers. $7 Shop Now

