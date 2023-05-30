The 14 Best Toiletry Bags for Your Next Summer Getaway
Summer is the prime season for exploring new places and taking an unforgettable vacation. While there are few things as wonderful as enjoying that perfect trip, packing for your getaway is another story.
There are all kinds of travel packing tips that can ease the difficulty of preparing for your voyage, but one thing that is often overlooked is the essential toiletry bag. The right travel toiletry bag means no more worrying about spilled shampoo or skincare products all over your clothes while also keeping everything perfectly organized. There are so many types of toiletry bags on the market, now's the time to start the search for one with everything you want, from a hanging bag to a makeup bag to those with multiple compartments or toiletry bags with just one main compartment.
Since you're already busy planning all the sights you'll want to see and activities you'll want to do on your vacation, we've rounded up the best toiletry bags for men and women from around the web. Below, check out the best toiletry bags including those that will cover your basic needs to options with all the bells and whistles.
Best Women's Toiletry Bags
Ensure your precious skincare products stay put during travel with this handy organizer.
A hanging toiletry bag will make life easier for anyone who's always on the go. The multiple storage compartments allow for the ultimate organization of toiletries, makeup, brushes, and more.
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries.
Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.
This clear toiletry bag comes filled with colorful travel bottles that all fit neatly inside. It is a great solution for storing your cosmetics inside your luggage without worrying about spills or leaks.
This handy toiletry travel bag with multiple compartments keeps all your makeup, toiletries and accessories in one convenient place. Plus, it's water-resistant and comes with a hanging hook.
With eight makeup brush pockets and a zippered mesh pocket, you can fit all your cosmetic essentials in this 100% cotton travel bag.
Best Men's Toiletry Bags
Keep all of your travel essentials organized on your next getaway within the zippered compartment of this Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit.
An L.L. Bean favorite, this medium-sized travel bag in over 10 colors and patterns. Everything on this bag is durable, even the high-quality ykk zippers, which can handle 20,000 zips and unzips.
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Don't be fooled by the size. This bag fits more essentials than expected, thanks to the polyester fabric. It's perfect for stowing away your phone, passport, cards and small accessories while traveling.
Unwrap this Vetelli leather toiletry bag to uncover three rows of organizational compartments. You can lay it flat or hang it up with the attached hook.
Built to last, this canvas dopp kit toiletry bag from Lands' End will keep up with your adventures. It has an inner mesh pocket to keep your essentials organized.
Travel in style with this sleek vegan leather toiletry bag.
