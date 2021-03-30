Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Still staying home around the clock? There is no better time than now to escape reality and slip into another world by bingeing a new show or two. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you should know that there are some truly great TV series just waiting to be discovered with your subscription on Amazon Prime Video. So great, in fact, you might even forget that you haven’t left your house all week.

With Amazon Prime Video, you have your pick of star-studded series such as Modern Love, which features a new cast every episode in the likes of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Dev Patel. Emmy-award-winning series like Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are also at your disposal as well as new shows like Small Axe which features the recent Golden Globe winner, John Boyega.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Start binge-watching today by creating an account with Amazon and signing up for Prime. Kick-off your new subscription with a 30-day free trial and then pay $8.99 a month for Prime Video, or $12.99 a month/$119 a year for a full Prime membership that includes a variety of benefits such as free two-day shipping on top of access to your new favorite shows.

Whichever show you choose, we won’t judge your comfort series. They’re all solid picks below.

Small Axe

Steve McQueen is back with nothing less than excellence. The Academy Award-winning director brings stories of the West Indian community in London to life in a five episode mini-series that takes place from late 1960 to mid-1980. Starring the likes of Letitia Wright and John Boyega, the idea for this series has been on McQueen’s mind for nearly eleven years. Take it all in while you can.

Small Axe Amazon Studios Small Axe Watch Now

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a hot mess before it was cool. Starring as Fleabag in the self-titled, two-season show, it is a must-watch for anyone who wants to indulge (OK, reminisce) in the chaos of navigating fleeting romances. With witty camera side-conversations, there’s no show that's better at breaking down the fourth wall and making us all feel like we’re back outside and dating again.

Fleabag Amazon Studios Fleabag Watch Now

Modern Love

This Amazon original series is exactly what it sounds like it would be about— love stories! Based on the true tales shared in the widely adored New York Times “Modern Love” column, season one features a new storyline in each episode. The raw and real narratives will have you laughing, crying and appreciating all of the love in your life.

Modern Love Amazon Studios Modern Love Watch Now

Hunters

Remember when Logan Lerman played Percy Jackson? This is him now. Feel old yet? Lerman stars as a young man in 1977 New York who discovers an eclectic group of Nazi hunters after his grandmother is murdered. Season one is filled with blood, revenge and iconic Al Pacino one-liners. Sit tight, because there is more coming your way with a season two on the horizon.

Hunters Amazon Studios Hunters Watch Now

Forever

Falling in love, moving into the suburbs, having a steady routine. To some, this sounds like a dream. To others, it’s a nightmare. June and Oscar (played by Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen) live in habit until June pushes the couple to go outside of their comfort zone, switching up their annual lake house trip for a ski vacation. Navigating the unknown is challenging for anyone, but especially so for a couple that is seemingly tied together by consistency.

Forever Amazon Studios Forever Watch Now

The Wilds

If you thought your teenage years were rough, imagine being stranded on an island from a catastrophic plane crash with a group of teenage girls you had nothing in common with. While the cast of The Wilds may have seemingly escaped their awkward years, they can’t run from each other. The group of girls are forced to band together in order to survive, and attempt to understand what really happened in the air.

The Wilds Amazon Studios The Wilds Watch Now

Vikings

Still upset about that Game of Thrones series finale? Escape your woes by diving into another great series with battles, romances, and power struggles. This historical drama takes you into the Middle Ages as Viking Chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok (played by Travis Fimmel) fights to become the next Earl and, hopefully, King.

Vikings History Channel/Amazon Studios Vikings Watch Now

Yellowstone

Live out your Midwest dreams in this Montana-based drama featuring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner of the largest ranch in U.S. history. With such an honor, comes great responsibility. Dutton must protect the integrity of his land and his family from emerging modern-day threats.

Yellowstone ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks/Paramount Network Yellowstone Watch Now

Victoria

If you like The Crown, just wait until you watch Victoria. Step into the life of Alexandrina Victoria as she assumes the title of Queen at the young age of eighteen. After the death of her uncle, Victoria must step up to the role and navigate the twisting turns and traps of monarch life. Inspired by real events, the series is informational as much as it is addicting.

Victoria PBS Victoria Watch Now

The Boys

We won’t blame you if you’re interested in watching The Boys just to see Chace Crawford in that super suit, but if you’re actually interested in a reverse superhero plot, this is the show for you. The Boys takes place in a world where Superheroes are revered like modern-day celebrities. The heroes are owned by a powerful corporation called Vought International that works hard to hide the corrupt and self-centered personalities behind their leading Superhero team, The Seven, but they can’t fool everyone. The heroes begin to violently clash with the anti-super vigilante group, The Boys, determined to expose the reality behind The Seven and Vought International.

The Boys Amazon Studios The Boys Watch Now

Undone

After narrowly surviving a deadly car crash, 28-year-old Alma (played by Rosa Salazar) begins to experience life in a new way. Undone is an animated show that plays with the concept of reality when Alma starts seeing her dead father, leading her to believe there is something she still needs to uncover.

Undone Amazon Studios Undone Watch Now

Sneaky Pete

Sneaky Pete focuses on Marius Josipović, but you can call him Pete. Actually, as far as you know, he only goes by Pete. Played by Giovanni Ribisi, “Pete” is a recently released convict who takes on his prison cellmates identity in order to escape his past life, and to hopefully pay his debts. A word to the wise: once a con man, always a con man.

Sneaky Pete Amazon Studios Sneaky Pete Watch Now

Vanity Fair

If you aren’t comfortable promenading just yet, but you want to continue fantasizing about the Bridgerton life, look no further than period piece Vanity Fair. Adapted from William Thackeray’s novel, the series follows Becky Sharp (played by Olivia Cooke) as she does whatever deemed necessary to move up in English Society.

Bonus: You will even spot Claudia Jessie (aka Eloise in Bridgerton) as Becky’s friend, Amelia Sedley.

Vanity Fair Amazon Studios Vanity Fair Watch Now

The Tick

In a reality where superheroes are normalized, emerging (and long-lasting) villains are a constant burden. Enter: The Tick. The blue-suited hero, played by Peter Serafinowicz, is befriended by sidekick Arthur — a completely normal man with mental health issues, an accounting career and a hunch that their city is in danger. The unlikely duo launch into adventure as they gather allies and fight to take down enemies.

The Tick Amazon Studios The Tick Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

With countless awards in its repertoire, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is anything but your usual comedy. Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan) has it all on the Upper West Side, until her marriage takes a drastic turn. Things escalate quickly for Midge as she discovers a true love for stand-up comedy. Before you know it, you will be falling in love with this 1950’s housewife and cheering her on as she follows her dreams.

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in April

What's New on Disney Plus

'Vikings': Final 10 Episodes to Debut on Amazon Prime Video

Best TV Shows to Watch on Disney Plus Right Now

'Coming 2 America' - How to Watch the Long-Awaited Sequel

The Best Films to Watch on Disney Plus