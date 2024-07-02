Shop
The 15 Best Wayfair 4th of July Deals on Patio Furniture, Mattresses and More to Shop This Week

Outdoor Furniture
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 10:15 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

These deals sparkle at Wayfair's Fourth of July 2024 sale. Save up to 70% on furniture for every room.

The Fourth of July is nearly here and Wayfair is celebrating the long weekend with some of the biggest home deals out there. Wayfair's 4th of July sale is the ultimate destination for summer savings on indoor furniture, decor, mattresses and patio essentials.

Now through Sunday, July 7, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off thousands of discounts across its entire site. From affordable sleeper sofas to Adirondack chairs, you can spruce up every room of your space for less this summer — inside and out.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

There are endless furniture deals to scroll through during one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the summer. Whether you're looking for a new patio dining set or a stylish bed frame, there are major savings on well-known brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Kelly Clarkson Home and more.

We went ahead and gathered all the best Wayfair 4th of July deals below, including patio furniture, coffee tables, and sectionals. Upgrade any room on a budget and save on everything you need to turn your home into a summer sanctuary.

Best Wayfair 4th of July Furniture Deals

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,103 $380

Shop Now

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set

This set of two patio loungers fully reclines for naps or sunbathing. 

$750 $330

Shop Now

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Including four armchairs, two loveseats and two coffee tables, this acacia hardwood mission-style set is a gorgeous upgrade to your patio.

$1,060 $700

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
Wayfair

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $630

Shop Now

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $238

Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $177

Shop Now

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

This cozy corduroy sectional set will add to your living room seating in style. 

$940 $800

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $250

Shop Now

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $180

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$690 $304

Shop Now

Best Wayfair 4th of July Mattress Deals

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

With a breathable construction and cooling technology, this affordable Sealy mattress gets rave reviews. Happy owners say it is super comfortable.

$1,199 $370

Shop Now

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

A SealyChill-infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $590

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$1,664 $610

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $634

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend. 

