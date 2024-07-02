These deals sparkle at Wayfair's Fourth of July 2024 sale. Save up to 70% on furniture for every room.
The Fourth of July is nearly here and Wayfair is celebrating the long weekend with some of the biggest home deals out there. Wayfair's 4th of July sale is the ultimate destination for summer savings on indoor furniture, decor, mattresses and patio essentials.
Now through Sunday, July 7, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off thousands of discounts across its entire site. From affordable sleeper sofas to Adirondack chairs, you can spruce up every room of your space for less this summer — inside and out.
There are endless furniture deals to scroll through during one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the summer. Whether you're looking for a new patio dining set or a stylish bed frame, there are major savings on well-known brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Kelly Clarkson Home and more.
We went ahead and gathered all the best Wayfair 4th of July deals below, including patio furniture, coffee tables, and sectionals. Upgrade any room on a budget and save on everything you need to turn your home into a summer sanctuary.
Best Wayfair 4th of July Furniture Deals
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Wade Logan Billur Outdoor PE Wicker Chaise Lounge Set
This set of two patio loungers fully reclines for naps or sunbathing.
Wade Logan Amorae 8-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Including four armchairs, two loveseats and two coffee tables, this acacia hardwood mission-style set is a gorgeous upgrade to your patio.
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
This cozy corduroy sectional set will add to your living room seating in style.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.
Best Wayfair 4th of July Mattress Deals
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
With a breathable construction and cooling technology, this affordable Sealy mattress gets rave reviews. Happy owners say it is super comfortable.
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
A SealyChill-infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
RELATED CONTENT: