The Fourth of July is nearly here and Wayfair is celebrating the long weekend with some of the biggest home deals out there. Wayfair's 4th of July sale is the ultimate destination for summer savings on indoor furniture, decor, mattresses and patio essentials.

Now through Sunday, July 7, Wayfair is offering up to 70% off thousands of discounts across its entire site. From affordable sleeper sofas to Adirondack chairs, you can spruce up every room of your space for less this summer — inside and out.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

There are endless furniture deals to scroll through during one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the summer. Whether you're looking for a new patio dining set or a stylish bed frame, there are major savings on well-known brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Kelly Clarkson Home and more.

We went ahead and gathered all the best Wayfair 4th of July deals below, including patio furniture, coffee tables, and sectionals. Upgrade any room on a budget and save on everything you need to turn your home into a summer sanctuary.

Best Wayfair 4th of July Furniture Deals

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $177 Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $250 Shop Now

Best Wayfair 4th of July Mattress Deals

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

