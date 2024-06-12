The 1975's Matty Healy's Fiancée: Who Is Gabbriette?

Matty Healy and Gabbriette shocked the world when they announced their engagement on Tuesday.

Following his brief romance with Taylor Swift, The 1975 frontman and the singer-model shared the news of their engagement in true rock star fashion -- with a cryptic Instagram Story.

Gabbriette posted photos of her engagement ring to her Instagram Story while attending Charli XCX's show. As fans know, Charli XCX is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel. While sharing the news, Gabbriette used the moment to make a cheeky call back to becoming the wife of someone in the band -- just like her pal.

Gabbriette is the singer/model who is set to tie the knot with The 1975's Matty Healy. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT @trumanblack," she captioned a photo of her left hand ring finger on someone's behind. The 26-year-old performer, born Gabriella Bechtel, also showed off the unique black stone bordered by a diamond halo in a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story.

The details surrounding the engagement are scarce, however, Healy's mother, Denise Welch, confirmed the news during an appearance on Loose Women.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette have been dating since 2023. - SplashNews.com

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged... They went over to see their friends, Charli and George, in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram. Instagram official... He's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel -- Gabbriette she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her," she said, according to People. "I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier -- she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Now that the lyrics to Healy's hit, "I'm In Love With You," have taken shape in real life, ET is taking a closer look at his bride-to-be.

Gabbriette is a California girl!

Gabbriette was born Gabriella Bechtel in Orange County, California, on July 28, 1997. The singer-model is of Mexican and Swiss-German heritage.

She's a singer...and spent some time in a band!

In 2018, Gabbriette was recruited by Charli XCX to become the lead vocalist for the punk band, Nasty Cherry. From the time they were founded, Nasty Cherry also includes band members Chloe Chaidez, Debbie Knox-Hewson and Georgia Somary. Together, the women released three EPs and told their story in the Netflix documentary I'm With the Band: Nasty Kitty.

She's a model

Gabbriette isn't shy when it comes to having her moment in front of the camera. According to her Instagram, she has appeared in various spreads for magazines and campaigns for Good American, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Savage Fenty. Gabbriette has also walked in shows for Alexander Wang and Bottega Veneta.

Cooking is her thing!

Amid all the high fashion and grunge on her feed, fans are always happy to see the next recipe she cooks up in her kitchen. Often, the "Better Run" singer will turn the camera on in her kitchen and take her followers through the process as she whips up everything from latkes with fresh smoked salmon, a chicken, inspired by Julia Roberts, seasonal salads, baked loafs and even sweet dishes she prepares with her mother.

Matty Healy has been her man since 2023

Healy and Gabbriette were first spotted showing some PDA in September 2023 during New York Fashion Week. The details of the early days of their romance have not been confirmed. However, it's possible they connected through Healy's The 1975 bandmate, George Daniel, and Gabbriette's friend, Charli XCX, who are also engaged.

Healy and Gabbriette made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023 when she shared pictures of them together in a photo booth.

Prior to her relationship with Healy, Gabbriette was with fellow model and Bob Dylan's grandson, Levi Dylan.

Gabbriette flashed her engagement ring from Matty Healy. - Instagram

In June 2024, Gabbriette confirmed that she and the "Somebody Else" singer took their relationship to the next level when she flashed an engagement ring on her Instagram Story -- following a night out at the Charli XCX show.

