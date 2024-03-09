Giving your home a seasonal refresh may seem overwhelming at first, but the good news is you don't have to stretch your budget to add the key pieces your home deserves. There are great discounts on all things home at Wayfair this weekend.

Now through Monday, March 11, the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is back with furniture, mattresses and more home upgrades for up to 60% off. No matter what space of yours could use a refresh this spring, Wayfair's sale has you covered. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale also includes steep discounts on decor, bedding, tableware and area rugs.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for new decor to brighten up your home this season, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space — inside and out. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop from Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $359 $280 Shop Now

Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $94 Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $510 Shop Now

