The 25 Best Home Deals to Shop from Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearout Sale This Weekend

Chic living room
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:34 AM PST, March 9, 2024

Save on furniture, appliances and home decor during Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout sale this weekend.

Giving your home a seasonal refresh may seem overwhelming at first, but the good news is you don't have to stretch your budget to add the key pieces your home deserves. There are great discounts on all things home at Wayfair this weekend. 

Now through Monday, March 11, the Wayfair 72-Hour Clearout Sale is back with furniture, mattresses and more home upgrades for up to 60% off. No matter what space of yours could use a refresh this spring, Wayfair's sale has you covered. To put the finishing touches on any room, Wayfair's sale also includes steep discounts on decor, bedding, tableware and area rugs.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for new decor to brighten up your home this season, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire kitchen, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space — inside and out. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35. 

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals to shop from Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout Sale. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Furniture Deals at Wayfair

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for every room of your home. Bedroom furniture, dining furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

The white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$359 $280

Shop Now

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.

$310 $270

Shop Now

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $184

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $200

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $210

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $63

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $366

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $250

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $1,020

Shop Now

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $297

Shop Now

Desari Coffee Table

Desari Coffee Table
Wayfair

Desari Coffee Table

A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.

$135 $108

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $320

Shop Now

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408 $139

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $223

Shop Now

Best Area Rug Deals at Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 68% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$465 $190

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$57 $30

Shop Now

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
Wayfair

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$128 $43

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $94

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $104

Shop Now

Best Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta on sale now, here are the best mattress deals to shop from Wayfair's sale.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139 $570

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,189 $570

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $801

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $490

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 40% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020 $510

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$740 $385

Shop Now

