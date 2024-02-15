Streaming

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game: How to Watch the Biggest Game of NBA All-Star Weekend

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:37 PM PST, February 15, 2024

The best players of the NBA go head-to-head during the 73rd NBA All-Star Basketball Game. Here's what to know.

The biggest stars in basketball are descending on Indy, because the NBA All-Star Weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 16.

The event kicks off with an All-Star Celebrity Game and on Saturday fans can look forward to the epic slam dunk contest. They've saved the best for last, with the main event, the 73rd NBA All-Star Game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is comprised of Eastern and Western Conference teams with players selected by current players and the media, as well as a combination of fan voting. The Eastern Conference team is captained by the Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Western Conference is captioned by Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James.

Along with those GOATs, the two teams are stacked with some of the best players in the NBA. The other starters for the Eastern Conference include Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers was also set to start for the team, but he is currently injured. On the Western Conference starters line-up you'll find Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder player (and recent SKIMS model) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ready to see these powerhouse players go head-to-head? Below, find all the information about how to watch the NBA All-Star Game.

What channel airs the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT on February 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. For those watching online, Max is also streaming the game live. 

Sign Up for Max

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game online:

If your cable package doesn't include TNT, there are a variety of ways to stream the NBA All-Star Game. Along with streaming the game live on Max, you can watch it live with a streaming service that provides live TV and access to TNT, like Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

Watch the All-Star Game on Max

Max

Watch the All-Star Game on Max

Watch the 73rd All-Star Game on Max. Currently, the streaming service is offering eligible customers live sports streaming on them for a limited time. 

Plans starting at $10/month

Sign Up Now

Watch All-Star Weekend on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Watch All-Star Weekend on Hulu + Live TV

With Hulu + Live TV, you’ll get over 85 live channels, which include TNT, ESPN and ESPN 2, plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to ESPN+ and Disney+.

$77/Month

Sign Up Now

Watch All-Star Weekend on Sling TV

Getty

Watch All-Star Weekend on Sling TV

With its Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

$40/month $20/Month

For first month

Sign Up Now

Below, you can check out where all the events of the NBA All-Star Weekend will air to get a better idea of your streaming plans.

The NBA All-Star Weekend schedule:

Here is the timing of the events for the NBA All-Star Weekend and what cable stations you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

  • Rising Stars: Semifinal 1
  • Rising Stars: Semifinal 2
  • Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

  • Kia Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
  • AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

