Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are the perfect pair to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Along with honoring the best musicians in the genre, the star-studded awards show features appearances and performances by today's country music favorites. It is country music's biggest party, after all.

With so much to look forward to, you may be wondering how to watch the 2023 ACMs. While the ACMs historically aired on network cable, 2022 marked the award show's move to streaming. With such an extraordinary night in store, the most unbelievable part is that anyone with an internet connection can watch this iconic awards show completely for free with Amazon Prime Video.

Stream on Prime Video

Amazon is giving viewers a fully immersive experience for the ACMS Awards by offering all the country music and merch imaginable. The online retailer, streamer and music streaming storefront has storefronts for the hosts, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, as well as a brand new shop full of limited-edition ACM Awards merch. Amazon is going the extra mile by creating round-ups of red-carpet-inspired looks, boots made for walking and trendy spring coastal cowgirl picks. There's even a playlist celebrating the nominees.

Shop ACM Awards

Now that you know all the ways you can get in on the action. Let's learn more about this magnificent night in country music.

When and where are the 2023 ACM Awards?

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT and 4 p.m. PDT. The show will broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Where to stream the 2023 ACM Awards?

There are a few ways to watch the ACM Awards. You can watch it directly on Amazon Prime Video, as the ACMs are streaming free for both subscribers and non-subscribers. Twitch users can also watch by tuning into the Amazon Music channel on the platform. If you can't view it live, you can also watch the awards show on Amazon Freevee the following day.

Stream on Amazon Prime

Stream on Twitch

Who is presenting at the 58th ACM Awards?

Get ready for a long list of incredible country music artists who will be presenting at the show. Presenters at the 58th ACM Awards include Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, T.J. Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood.

Who will be performing at the 2023 ACM Awards?

One of the biggest highlights of this night of television, or rather streaming, has to be the numerous star-studded performances. Ed Sheeran, Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and Jo Dee Messina are just a few of the talented musicians you'll see take the stage. Dolly Parton will also perform the world premiere of her latest single during the show.

Entertainer of the Year

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Jordan Davis

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



New Female Artist of the Year

Caitlyn Smith

Hailey Whitters

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wade

Priscilla Block



New Male Artist of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman

Dylan Scott

Ernest

Jackson Dean

Nate Smith

Zach Bryan

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Growin' Up - Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Palomino - Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

Heart Like a Truck - Lainey Wilson

Never Wanted to be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

Sand in My Boots - Morgan Wallen

She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton

Visual Media of the Year

Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini

She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Til You Can't - Cody Johnson

Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

What He Didn't Do - Carly Pearce

Music Event of the Year

At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

She Had Me at Heads Carolina [REMIX] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

Thinking 'Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Ernest

HARDY

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Hunter Phelps

Josh Osborne

Nicolle Galyon

RELATED CONTENT:

Garth Brooks on Hosting the ACM Awards With 'Goddess' Dolly Parton

2023 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Host 2023 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton's Dog Toys and Apparel Are on Sale for Amazon Pet Day

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: See the Full Winners List

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Elton John Featured on Dolly Parton's 'Rockstar'

Why Drew Barrymore Dropped Out of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards