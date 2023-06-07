The murder mystery at the center of The Afterparty season 2 will begin to unravel this summer, when creators and Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord's hit series finally returns to Apple TV+ with new episodes.

Following photos released earlier this year, which gave fans the first official look at the new ensemble led by returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao, the streaming platform released a new trailer, offering a closer look at the new murder, the surrounding mystery and lineup of suspects.

Apple TV+

"There's a wedding and someone is murdered," Chao previously told ET about the new installment, teasing that there's "a whole new cast and you get to meet some of my family." Not only that, but series newcomer Ken Jeong "plays my dad in season 2," she revealed, adding that with both of them starring on The Afterparty and Party Down, "It's very cool that we both got to be in two really cool shows."

As teased in the new footage, season 2 sees Det. Danner (Haddish) helping Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve another whodunnit after a groom is murdered during a wedding. The many potential suspects include family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, who all share their versions of what happened over the weekend.

Apple TV+

In addition to the returning stars and Jeong, filling out the season 2 ensemble are Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu and John Cho.

And like season 1, the fateful evening at the center of The Afterparty will be recounted by each character -- or rather, suspect -- with their stories all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match their perspective.

The Afterparty season 2 will premiere July 12 with two episodes on Apple TV+, with new episodes debuting weekly every Wednesday through September 6.

