'The Amazing Race': Meet the Season 33 Competitors!
Get ready for another Amazing Race! The adventure competition series premieres Jan. 5 on CBS and will feature 11 teams racing around the world to compete for the $1 million prize. The show's 33rd season began filming in February 2020 but was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. It continued to film this past fall.
Host Phil Keoghan will introduce the teams during the two-hour premiere episode where the contestants will start the race from their homes before traveling to London, England. Across the pond they must find "The Queen" and "Boris Johnson" having a nosh. The journey will take the teams through Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, France, and Los Angeles, where this season's finish line will be located.
After having to shut down during the pandemic, safety was a top priority on The Amazing Race.
“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer of the reality series. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”
Here are the teams competing this season:
Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)
Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.
Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness
Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.
Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)
YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.
Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)
Best friends from Columbia, Mo.
Arun Kumar (56) and Natalie Kumar (28)
Father and daughter from Detroit, Michigan.
Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner
Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.
Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez
Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.
Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)
Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.
Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)
Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.
Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)
Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.
Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)
Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.
The Amazing Race premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
