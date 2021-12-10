'The Amazing Race': Meet the Season 33 Competitors!

Get ready for another Amazing Race! The adventure competition series premieres Jan. 5 on CBS and will feature 11 teams racing around the world to compete for the $1 million prize. The show's 33rd season began filming in February 2020 but was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. It continued to film this past fall.

Host Phil Keoghan will introduce the teams during the two-hour premiere episode where the contestants will start the race from their homes before traveling to London, England. Across the pond they must find "The Queen" and "Boris Johnson" having a nosh. The journey will take the teams through Switzerland, Portugal, Greece, France, and Los Angeles, where this season's finish line will be located.

After having to shut down during the pandemic, safety was a top priority on The Amazing Race.

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer of the reality series. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Here are the teams competing this season:

CBS

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)

Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

CBS

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness

Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

CBS

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)

YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

CBS

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)

Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

CBS

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalie Kumar (28)

Father and daughter from Detroit, Michigan.

CBS

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner

Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

CBS

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez

Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

CBS

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

CBS

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)

Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

CBS

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)

Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.

CBS

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

The Amazing Race premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

