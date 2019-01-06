'The Americans' Wins Top TV Drama Prize at 2019 Golden Globes

What a way to go out for The Americans.

The FX spy thriller, led by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, received a golden farewell present on Sunday when it won the Golden Globe for Best TV Drama Series, the first year the critically acclaimed series was even nominated in the category. Russell and Rhys appeared to hold hands when they appeared onstage to celebrate the series win.

The Americanswrapped its seven-season run in May 2018, when husband-and-wife spy team Philip and Elizabeth Jennings escaped with their daughter.

Real-life couple Russell and Rhys stunned on the red carpet, as they stayed close as they adorably posed for photographers. Russell wore a sparkly Monique Lhuillier cleavage-baring, V-neck draped sequin metallic gown, while Rhys looked dapper in a simple black tux and matching bow tie.

During one sweet moment on the carpet, Russell looked adoringly at Rhys.

While Rhys lost out on the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series, just months after he won the Emmy, Russell is up for Best Actress in a Drama Series, competing against Caitriona Balfe, Sandra Oh, Elisabeth Moss and Julia Roberts.

