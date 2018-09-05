It's the end of the world for American Horror Story.

FX released the full trailer for its eighth season, Apocalypse, and it looks like there are things even worse than Armageddon.

The clips start with chaos, as we see characters played by Joan Collins, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters and Leslie Grossman endure a jarring plane crash. From there, the gang is taken to a mysterious, underground bunker, known as "Outpost 3," led by a stern Sarah Paulson, in one of three roles she's playing this season.

"It's our world now, to remold as we see fit," Paulson's character says with a smile.

We get another glimpse of Paulson as her Coven alter-ego, Cordelia, flanked by Emma Roberts and Frances Conroy, as well as a peek at the return of the Rubber Man from Murder House, and Lily Rabe's Misty Day.

Kathy Bates gets the final line in the trailer, showcasing her new gothic looking character, gleefully saying, "Hail Satan." That can't mean anything good.

A teaser for the new season dropped yesterday, showing Jessica Lange's Constance Langdon and Dylan McDermott's Ben Harmon, further whetting fans' appetites for the highly-anticipated crossover of Murder House and Coven.

Season eight of the anthology series will combine the storylines of season one and season three. Last month, Murphy shared a first look photo of the group with Stevie Nicks, who will also return as a guest star after originally playing herself in Coven.

The Coven Returns. What a thrilling night with the legend Stevie Nicks on the set of AHS. pic.twitter.com/wsI1FlfN1W — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) August 19, 2018

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on FX. For more, check out the video below!

