Bekah Martinez is going to be a bride!

The Bachelorette alum revealed she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. The former reality star shared the news in Instagram posts uploaded on Sunday. "YES," she captioned photos of herself with Leonard. For curious fans, she also gave followers a close-up look at the heart-shaped ring Leonard proposed with.

"CAN FINALLY STOP CALLING THIS MAN MY BOYFRIEND!!!!! 😍💍 I’ll tell y’all how he proposed soon, so stay tuned :)," she wrote in another caption. "Also SO in love with my ring, it’s more beautiful than I could have ever imagined And I love knowing that all @brilliantearth diamonds are sustainably and ethically sourced AND they give back to mining communities, and social justice + environmental organizations."

The 27-year-old former reality star also shared snaps of herself with their excited two kids, 3-year-old daughter Ruth and 2-year-old son Frank. In a TikTok video from June, Martinez revealed that Leonard had previously proposed two weeks after she gave birth to their daughter, who she got pregnant with three months after they started dating.

"I was like, 'This is so sweet, but now is just not the time. I'm still super hormonal... I'm in the thick of postpartum' and also our relationship still wasn't in the best place," she explained. "We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through and I also didn't want an engagement and a marriage to be just because we had a baby. I wanted it to be something special that was a commitment that we both felt like we wanted to make to each other just between the two of us -- not having anything to do with our kids."

After welcoming their second child and going to couple's therapy, "Now," Martinez said, "I feel ready to say yes."

