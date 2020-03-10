Did anyone have a moment of panic during The Bachelor finale, when Peter Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss? You're not the only one!

After some major indecision in the days leading up to his final rose, Peter ended up popping the question to Hannah Ann after the shocking self-exit of his other finalist, Madison, who left Australia before the Bachelor made his final decision.

However, when Peter began his big speech to his fiancee-to-be, he took a long pause as he began explaining how things had shaken out with his final two. That pause, after he said, "So, Madison..." left a LOT of people thinking he had actually called Hannah Ann by the wrong name -- a la Ross Geller from Friends.

Anyone else have a flashback of when Ross called Emily “Rachel” when Peter said “Madison”??? #TheBachelor#friendspic.twitter.com/hvHfzXbYTV — Kirsten Yee (@kyee17) March 11, 2020

I was for sure Pilot Pete just pulled a Ross and called Hannah Ann by Madison’s name. #Friends#TheBachelorFinale — Anna Middleton (@annaemiddleton) March 11, 2020

I ABSOLUTELY just thought Peter called Hannah Ann “Madison” and my soul left my body #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/vw53SNAo8f — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

DID ANYONE ELSE THINK HE WAS HAVING A ROSS GELLAR MOMENT AND SAID MADISON INSTEAD OF HANNAH ANN ?! @BachelorABCpic.twitter.com/oJEeja5UM2 — Ashley Jill (@ashleyjill94) March 11, 2020

When he said Madison I thought for sure we were having a Ross Gellar moment here #TheBachelor — Jen (@ForgettingJenM) March 11, 2020

Did anyone else just think Peter did a Ross Gellar at the altar when he said Madison’s name😳 #TheBachelor — Hannah (@hannahmarane) March 11, 2020

I thought Peter just pulled a Ross Geller and called Hannah Ann “Madison” 😳😂 #thebachelor#BachelorNation#thebetchelor#BachelorFinale — taylor marie (@atxtaylormarie) March 11, 2020

Telling my kids this is Ross Geller #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/CPHfEyVGAX — ♛ MalloryJordanBunkley ♛ (@maalliboo8) March 11, 2020

For a quick second, I thought Peter pulled a Ross Geller which would track actually.#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/o0eGjLGAuQ — Tony Chow (@Tonyhkchow) March 11, 2020

When Peter said Madison’s name during the proposal I thought he was pulling a Ross Geller #TheBachelor — Nicole Biggins (@nicole_biggins) March 11, 2020

For a hot second, I thought Ross Geller was off the hook. #TheBachelorhttps://t.co/CmF7z2d3Ag — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 11, 2020

When he said “Madison”...I’m pretty sure he pulled a Ross Geller but just played it off as telling her that Madi left. #TheBachelor#TheBachelorFinale#BachelorNationpic.twitter.com/eJDyoThNGA — Cynical Husband (@cynical_husband) March 11, 2020

Madison and Peter's relationship hit a roadblock right before fantasy suites, as she warned him she wouldn't be able to move forward in their relationship if he had slept with the other women. On what was supposed to be their overnight date, Peter confessed he had been intimate with someone else.

Still, Peter told ET at the Women Tell All taping last month that he didn't consider Madison's warning to be an ultimatum.

"I don't feel like it was an ultimatum. I don't," he said. "I think it was her doing what I asked every girl to do from the very first night and that was to be honest with me and share what was ever on their heart. And that's what she did."



"Trust me, it made it an insanely incredibly difficult week for me. There's no doubt about that," Peter added. "But I can't fault her for sharing her heart."

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

