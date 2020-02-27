TV

'The Bachelor': Meet the Cast of the New Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
154748_0039_1.jpg
ABC

We still haven't wrapped up Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but it's time to look ahead to the franchise's next series. 

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres in April, centering on 23 men and women as they search for love and a music career. The new series released its cast of contestants on Thursday, 10 days after premiering a dramatic new promo teasing powerful duets, passionate connections and a lot of tears. 

While there's no Jed Wyatt, one of the male contestants is entering Listen to Your Heart with a little reality show experience. Former American Idol contestant Trevor Holmes is part of the new series' cast -- get to know the men and women below. 

THE WOMEN

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

z_bach_bekah_154709_0677.jpg
ABC

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

z_bach_bri_154709_1267.jpg
ABC

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, CA

z_bach_chey_154709_2111.jpg
ABC

Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, TN

z_bach_jamie_154709_4638.jpg
ABC

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, PA

z_bach_julia_154709_5465.jpg
ABC


Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

z_bach_mariana_154709_5907.jpg
ABC

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, NY

z_bach_mel_154709_6760.jpg
ABC


Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, CA

z_bach_natascha_154709_7163.jpg
ABC

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

z_bach_ruby_154709_7723.jpg
ABC

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, CA

z_bach_rudi_154709_8055.jpg
ABC

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, TN

z_bach_savannah_154709_8923.jpg
ABC


 
THE MEN

Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, TN

z_bach_brandon_154709_0961_1.jpg
ABC

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, CA

z_bach_chris_154709_2281.jpg
ABC


Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, CA

z_bach_danny_154709_2564.jpg
ABC


Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

z_bach_gabe_154709_4128_02.jpg
ABC


Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas

z_bach_jack_154709_4343.jpg
ABC


Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, TN

z_bach_josh_154709_4929.jpg
ABC


Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, CA

z_bach_matt_154709_6432.jpg
ABC


Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, CA

z_bach_michael_154709_6823.jpg
ABC

Russell, 26, American folk, New York, NY

z_bach_russell_154709_8161.jpg
ABC


Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, MI

z_bach_ryan_154709_8569.jpg
ABC

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

z_bach_sheridan_154709_9107.jpg
ABC

Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, CA

z_bach_trevor_154709_9390.jpg
ABC

Chris Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up to ET last month about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.     
"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."

"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."

"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

'Bachelorette' Alum Luke Parker Says He's 'Proud' of Madison After Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

'Bachelor' Peter Weber on Theory He Ends Up With His Producer

Chris Harrison Explains 'The Bachelor's Latest Spinoff for Senior Citizens (Exclusive)

Related Gallery