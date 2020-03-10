Peter Weber has made it to his final rose -- but will there be a woman to accept it?

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelor, during which Peter prepares to make his final choice. While he gets ready for the big decision, however, Hannah Ann reveals she's hit her "breaking point."

"Today is the last day of this journey. It's been amazing in so many ways, but it's been a struggle, especially what's happened in the last week," Peter says in the clip.

"Last night, Peter told me that his heart was being pulled in two different directions, and that was like a knife in my heart," Hannah Ann tells the camera, as she seemingly gets ready to meet Peter.

She continues, "I don't want to keep giving and giving and giving, and just not feeling like he's there. You can only give for so long until you're at your absolute breaking point, and that's where I'm at."

Monday's episode ended with Peter's other finalist, Madison, breaking things off with him following her meeting with his family -- who were clearly Team Hannah Ann. Peter's mom, Barbara, begged him to choose Hannah Ann over Madison, who she felt wasn't compatible with his lifestyle. Peter was devastated by his parents' input, as well as Madison's decision to leave (though as host Chris Harrison teased, she'll make her return on Tuesday's episode).

"Madison left, and that's been really, really rough for me. But I do believe things happen for a reason," Peter says in ET's clip.

"I know what I have with Hannah Ann, I've put her through a lot, but I just don't know how I can continue to put her through this," he adds.

With Hannah Ann reaching her "breaking point," Madison returning and Harrison getting ready to drop a bombshell on Peter -- what will happen during Tuesday's finale? According to the longtime Bachelor host, not even Peter himself knows.

The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Does 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Really Not Know His Own Ending? Breaking Down the Possibilities

'Bachelor' Fans React to Peter Weber's Mom Grilling Madison on Her Fantasy Suite Ultimatum

'The Bachelor': Madison Breaks Up With Peter Weber on Their Final Date -- But Then Returns

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says He Doesn’t Know His Own Ending (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery