Charity Lawson got an unwelcome surprise on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. After sending the season's most controversial contestant home, the child and family therapist was none too pleased to see him make a reappearance at the cocktail party, putting a damper on what had been a near-perfect week.

Everything started out well for Charity and her suitors in Stevenson, Washington, though Brayden was still bitter over how last week went down.

When Dotun landed the one-on-one date, he was feeling "amazing," but things took a turn when he learned he'd have to conquer one of his biggest fears: heights. Dotun ended up doing just that, though, when he and Charity bungee jumped not once but twice.

Charity felt "protected" after the experience, and things got even better during their nighttime conversation, when both she and Dotun opened up about their childhoods. At the end of the date, Dotun told the cameras that it's a "perfect match" with Charity.

Then, on the group date in the woods, Brayden irked all the guys by not wearing a coat in freezing conditions. The men faced challenges from young Girl Scouts about survival skills, and ultimately Aaron was declared the winner. As Brayden whined about Aaron being a "cookie cutter dude," the software salesman enjoyed some time with Charity by the kissing tree.

"It's nothing against her, she's a great girl, but I love life," Brayden said in a confessional. "I'm not just going to settle for someone that doesn't add to my life. I like her, I think she's an amazing woman, she might just be an amazing woman for someone else that's not me."

Things took a dramatic turn at the after-party when Aaron called Brayden out for being pessimistic, and the travel nurse argued that he was a realist. Brayden proceeded to complain about last week's drama, drawing criticism from Sean and others. Amid the heated fight, Charity walked in and quickly pulled Brayden to discuss the situation.

Brayden told Charity that he's been "down in the dumps since I got to Washington," because of how last week ended. The reveal left Charity "a little aggravated because I feel like I have made it so plain and clear about how I feel about you." Even so, Brayden told her, "I feel like I like you, but I don't want to be here right now. And I don't feel like I'm getting there in this environment."

With that, Charity walked Brayden out as she told the cameras, "He is reminding me so much of my past relationship; playing the victim, not taking accountability. Brayden is the old. That's just not a road I want to go down."

As Brayden was driven away, he seemed to think "the door wasn't fully shut" with Charity. Charity had no such thoughts, continuing the group date by having meaningful conversations with the men, before ultimately awarding the rose to Joey.

During the second one-on-one date of the week, Xavier and Charity stepped out for a fruit festival. They had a great time bobbing for apples and trying food, but Charity felt like the biomedical scientist was giving her the same vibes as her ex.

Xavier proved to be different during the nighttime portion of their date, though, when he opened up about his fear that his love and effort won't be reciprocated. Giving all of himself in a relationship, Xavier said, is something he learned from his dad, who's been a caregiver to her mom amid her battle with MS. The deep discussion resulted in Xavier getting a rose and Charity feeling "giddy" about how her "whole outlook on him changed in the best way."

The cocktail party started with the men feeling jovial, Aaron rubbed Charity's shoulders, Charity showed Dotun a photo of her as a kid, and Charity and Tanner kissed outside. Everything changed when Brayden stormed in without acknowledging the men and proceeded to interrupt John's makeout session.

Brayden told Charity he'd been "emotionally charged" during their last discussion and apologized for how it went down. She expressed her disappointment in his inability to open up, before he assured her she did nothing wrong.

"I'm not doubting that," she replied, before Brayden left for good.

As Brayden made his way out of the venue, the men pounced. Aaron continuously told Brayden "you're not a man," as John berated the travel nurse for interrupting his time. Eventually, Brayden snapped, yelling, "I'll f**king whoop your a**, bro... Oh, I'm not a man? I'll f**k you up, bro."

The cocktail party ended on that note, with Aaron, Tanner and Sean getting roses, and Caleb, John and Michael being sent home.

