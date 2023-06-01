'The Bachelorette': Meet Charity Lawson's 25 Suitors

Charity Lawson's suitors have been revealed! On Thursday, ABC announced the 25 men who will vie for the 27-year-old child and family therapist's heart on season 20 of The Bachelorette.

The group, which ranges in age from 24 to 33, includes six Californians and four New Yorkers, with other men hailing from everywhere from Michigan to Hawaii. Their jobs are equally varied, as men with careers from firefighting to pro wrestling to underwater welding are represented.

It appears to be a good group of guys, something Charity hinted at when ET exclusively spoke to her after her first night as the franchise lead.

"It was a good one," Charity told ET of night one, when her suitors made their limo entrances. "I'm a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys... I was laughing the whole night."

As for what she's hoping the men will bring to the table, Charity said she wants "someone who can let their walls down, be their true selves and hold nothing back," and noted that she will quickly end things if "dishonesty" enters the picture.

"I just want to continue to grow as a person," she told ET of her hopes for the season. "I know this role is going to challenge me... so hopefully [I'm able] to continue to grow as a person and just trust my heart."

Keep reading to see all 25 men who'll be competing for Charity's heart.

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aaron, a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, is hoping outgoing, emotionally intelligent and thoughtful wife in Charity. A former football player, Aaron listens to Tyler, the Creator, reads James Patterson books, and eats Cajun food in his spare time.

Fun Facts: Aaron taught himself how to play the violin and the piano, eats peanut butter straight from the jar, and is spheksophobic, a.k.a. scared of wasps.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aaron, an outdoorsman who's been cage diving with sharks, describes himself as a loving partner with a mysterious side. He's hoping Charity can break through his tough exterior, so they root for the 49ers, go surfing, and watch the sunset over the ocean together.

Fun Facts: Aaron likes his fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings, counts his favorite holiday as other people's birthdays, and considers Austin Powers his favorite movie.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Adrian, a single father with sever stepsiblings, is hoping Charity is the woman with whom he can build an empire, share experiences and grow old. After undergoing a huge fitness journey himself, Adrian is now a personal trainer helping others reach their health goals.

Fun Facts: Adrian was a criminal justice major, dreams of being a culinary traveler, and loves to go to Topgolf.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brayden, who loves his dog River, is looking for a wife who's honest, adventurous and an animal lover.

Fun Facts: Brayden loves a good cigar lounge, is not into meditation, and is looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Michigan

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Caleb, who works 80 hours a week, enjoys hiking, hanging with friends, and having chill nights in during his limited free time. He's looking for a partner who will make him feel understood and supported, as he pursues his dreams of building his own house and owning a home studio where he can work on his music and play guitar.

Fun Facts: Caleb has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits, loves picnics, and considers his guilty pleasure to be "trash pizza."

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Caleb, who describes himself as a villain in the wrestling ring but a softie in real life, is close with his family and wants to start building his own soon.

Fun Facts: Caleb can't control himself around doughnuts, wants to get his paragliding certification, and makes a cowboy hat look good.

Christopher "Chris," 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Chris, a former small-town football star, holds two Guinness World Records: one for the highest standing box jump and the other for the highest standing backflip.

Fun Facts: Chris' favorite sport is dunking, he likes to go apple picking in the autumn, and he loves to drink wine and binge-watch Grey's Anatomy.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Dotun, who was born in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. as a child, describes himself as open-minded, full of love and the best listener. He's hoping his future wife has the same love for adventure and excitement for the little things like he does.

Fun Facts: Dotun is terrible at movie trivia, would love to be the head of the CIA, and loves his air fryer.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

James, who grew up on an apple farm, is looking for an outgoing future wife to travel the world and have shared experiences together. He's known to have written past love romantic letters and considers his perfect first date a picnic at his family's farm.

Fun Facts: James knows enough French to get himself in trouble, is an Olivia Rodrigo stan and has tried everything to convince his brother to get a tattoo with him, but he still won't budge.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joe, who's known to tear up the dance floor at EDM music festivals, is looking for a wife who loves trying new restaurants and going hiking, and who is responsible, self-aware, positive and ambitious.

Fun Facts: Joe is a proud plant daddy, says the best gift you could give him is a giant tub of peanut M&Ms, and will never, ever go bungee jumping.

Joseph "Joey," 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joe, who forewent the corporate world in favor of teaching his favorite sport, lives a life of paradise but still craves a partner with whom he can share his love for adventure.

Fun Facts: Joey is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, an avid stargazer, and is obsessed with golf and country music.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John, who frequently masters TikTok dance trends, enjoys rereading the Harry Potter series, listening to Chelsea Cutler's music, and trying out new restaurants in New York City. He wants to find a partner who's family-oriented, passionate and challenges him to be his best self.

Fun Facts: John has been to five out of the seven continents so far, loves to treat himself to a well-crafted Negroni, and listens to sad pop music at the gym.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John Henry, who wants the spark of everlasting love, is looking for a woman who is trustworthy, adventurous and has a good sense of humor. When he’s not working, John Henry loves hitting the gym and jamming out to A$AP Rocky.

Fun Facts: John Henry shamelessly loves pumpkin-spiced lattes, prefers ornamental grasses over flowers, and has only seen 20 movies in his whole life.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Josh, who helped raise his two younger brothers, gave up both a lucrative career on Wall Street and a grad program at Harvard to work for a nonprofit building international affordable housing. He dreams of having four kids and enjoys playing board games and grabbing a drink at a speakeasy bar.

Fun Facts: Josh camped in 27 national parks before he was 6 years old, considers Easter his favorite holiday, and loves a sunrise hike.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kaleb, a former Division I football player with a blue belt in jujitsu, is passionate about pushing himself to be the best. He believes he has a leg up with Charity since he and she went to the same college.

Fun Facts: Kaleb would love to coach high school football, is personally offended by mayonnaise, and hopes to one day visit South Korea to learn more about his heritage.

Ahmad Khalid "Khalid," 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Michigan

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Khalid, who comes from a big Muslim family with seven siblings, loves hitting the gym and jamming to SZA. He is looking for a woman who will truly sweep him off his feet.

Fun Facts: Khalid likes to read gaming magazines, would choose the ability to teleport as his superpower, and would love to have his own farm someday.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Michael, who's known for showering his partners with sentimental gifts, is very family oriented and wants to have a big family someday.

Fun Facts: Michael collects cologne, refuses to date you if you like mushrooms on your pizza, and loves his rainwater shower head.

Nicholas "Nick," 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Nick, an Army vet, has traveled the world and is looking for a life partner to adventure with. He loves to cook and said that if he could cook a dream meal for any four people he'd pick Keanu Reeves, Bill Burr, Taylor Swift and Charity!

Fun Facts: Five years from now, Nick wants to live in Shanghai, his favorite local eatery is Walmart, and he's terrified of tigers.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Peter, who considers himself to be the life of the party, is looking for a wife who can match his positive energy. A man of faith, Peter truly believes that his future wife is out there.

Fun Facts: Peter is addicted to ChapStick, never loses in Mario Kart and loves to play pickleball.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sean, who has an adorable French bulldog, is looking for the girl of his dreams to share his life with. He recently bought his first house, and said he loves golfing and boat rides with his friends.

Fun Facts: Sean is self-admittedly a terrible texter, likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk, and takes pride in his great head of hair.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Spencer, a single dad to a young son, found the courage to change careers and pursue his master's degree. Spencer enjoys riding his bike along the ocean, and said his ideal date would be going on a hike through the orange groves outside of his hometown.

Fun Facts: Spencer's hero is Anthony Bourdain, he likes to read Jack Kerouac novels, and dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tanner, who's rescued upwards of 50 dogs in his life, is extremely close with his family and hopes to find a relationship as special as the one his parents have.

Fun Facts: Anywhere with a golden retriever is Tanner's happy place, his No. 1 enemy is a messy kitchen, and he loves giving high-fives!

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Taylor, who considers himself to be the class clown, often surprises his partner with breakfast in bed or a cup of coffee before she wakes up. After work, he can be found taking his miniature schnauzer, Alfred, for a walk.

Fun Facts: Taylor takes forever to fold his laundry, follows the Renaissance Periodization diet, and likes music you can bump and grind to.

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tennessee

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Warwick, who's adorably awkward and a bit of an overthinker, is very close with his family and his mom's Japanese roots are extremely important to him. He's been to Japan multiple times and even understands Japanese.

Fun Facts: Warwick is a rule follower, likes Legos, and dreams of going to an English Premier League game.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Xavier, a 6-foot-6-inch scientific researcher, looks to his parents' 30-year marriage as his model for a happy relationship. He wants to find a partner who can give their children the kind of love he received as a kid.

Fun Facts: Xavier enjoys knitting, previously built his own computer for playing video games, and considers his ideal first date to be skydiving.

Charity Lawson's journey for love will kick off when season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 26, on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama by following along with ET's coverage of the series.

